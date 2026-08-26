Naomi Osaka’s U.S. Open Practice Pics Are Bringing Us Back to Her SI Swimsuit Cover Shoot

Naomi Osaka is gearing up for singles play ahead of the U.S. Open, taking advantage of practice play at Arthur Ashe Stadium, part of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Aug. 25, the 28-year-old professional athlete shared a stylish Instagram carousel of snapshots in honor of the tournament’s first practice.

Clad in an orange mini skirt with an asymmetrical hem and a matching top, Osaka clutched two blue tennis rackets in one hand as she adjusted her shirt in the cover image. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion accessorized with a white purse with three-dimensional floral detail slung over one shoulder and a pair of heels on her feet. Osaka was also photographed while walking the grounds, showing off various angles of her dazzling ensemble, and shared close-ups of her accessories to end her content dump.

“2026 US Open - First Practice,” she penned in part of her caption, where Osaka also credited photographer Sebastian Arriagada. “NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 25.”

Plenty of Osaka’s 3.2 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to remark upon her stunning outfit, while others shared their excitement over the forthcoming U.S. Open tournament.

“Wowooww,” 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie and comedian Hannah Berner declared.

“If Carrie Bradshaw played tennis… 😍😍😍,” one fan stated, drawing a comparison to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City character.

“love, love & love, you’re serving Naomi !! I need outfit details 🤓 🧡🤍🤎 This bag & the dress are a dream,” another user wrote.

“My mood board thanks you,” someone else added.

“Serving on and off the court! 🔥,” another comment read.

As fans of the athlete know, Osaka does in fact serve both on the court and off. And around here, in addition to recognizing her status as an elite athlete, we also know and love the two-time Olympian for being an SI Swimsuit Issue cover model.

Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif., for the cover of the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue, where she served up some serious looks in the sand. At the time of her photo shoot, Osaka opened up about feeling a bit nervous on set, but ultimately, she quickly found her groove.

“It feels really amazing just growing up and watching so many incredible women grace this cover. For me, it feels like a dream,” she stated. Osaka later added “ ... I do have a bit of nerves being photographed in a bikini just because I feel like it’s something that I’ve never done before, so it’s a tiny bit out of my element.”

Clearly, Osaka found her comfort zone, because her resulting imagery from California is absolutely stunning. In honor of the athlete’s forthcoming singles play at the U.S. Open, take a look at a few of our favorites from her SI Swimsuit feature below.

Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Dress by Di Pesta. Necklace by Khiry. | Yu Tsai - Sports Illustrate

Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka. Earrings by Misho. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Earrings by Beads Byaree. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka. Earrings by Taylor Nikole. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Swimsuit by MIKOH. Top by Love Label. Earrings by Beads Byaree. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

More Naomi Osaka content on SI Swimsuit