These SI Swimsuit Stars Brought Home Gold During the 2026 FIBA World Cup

Over the weekend, Team USA once again proved their undeniable prowess on the court by winning their fifth consecutive gold medal at the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup. Defeating Team France 97-79, the basketball superstars secured top podium placement through a combination of impressive performances and incredible teamwork.

While we were checking out the game, we couldn’t help but spot a few familiar faces from the SI Swimsuit family—namely, Napheesa Collier, Angel Reese and Breanna Stewart—who all shone while representing Team USA at the event. So, to celebrate the massive, gold-medal-winning achievement, we’re highlighting each of these elite athletes’ daring SI Swimsuit debuts!

Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by PUCCI. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

The most recent of the trio to join the SI Swimsuit squad, Collier boasts an incredible résumé including two Olympic gold medals and appearances at five WNBA All-Star games—and that’s just naming a few of her many accolades. The Unrivaled league cofounder posed for the magazine for the first time earlier this year, trekking to sunny South Florida with photographer Katherine Goguen for a shoot at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla.

“I mean, SI Swimsuit is just so iconic,” the athlete told SI Swimsuit, in part, while on set. “This is something I always wanted to do. I love SI Swimsuit. ... I just think it’s so beautiful, so empowering. I love seeing the women on it. This has always been a huge goal of mine.”

To check out Collier’s full 2026 gallery, click here.

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by PUCCI. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Angel Reese

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Top by Solo Studio. Swimsuit bottom by Miaou. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Three years before Collier hit the shoreline alongside SI Swimsuit, Reese debuted in the Golden State. On set in Los Angeles, the Atlanta Dream player posed for photographer Yu Tsai, rocking a colorful wardrobe comprising daring designer pieces. In 2026, Reese is having a spectacular career year, breaking records on the court and making headlines with her fierce fashion off it.

Following Team USA’s victory at the 2026 FIBA World Cup, the All-Star stopped by Instagram to share her excitement. In the caption, she penned, “Came for one thing, I’m leaving with Gold. Keep writing me off, that story gets old. Back to the A, got more to unfold—Dreamers here we come, we got a lot more goals. 🥇🇺🇸💭🅰️”

To check out Reese’s full 2023 gallery, click here.

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Top by Solo Studio. Swimsuit bottom by Miaou. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. | Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Finally, Stewart’s 2022 SI Swimsuit debut was one for the books. In St. Thomas, the basketball sensation was photographed alongside fellow superstars Sue Bird, Didi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper by Laretta Houston, making the feature a WNBA family affair. As a cofounder of the aforementioned Unrivaled league alongside Collier, Stewart has always demonstrated her passion and commitment not only to the game but also to her fellow players.

The official Olympics website reported that Stewart’s 2026 victory on Team USA marked her fourth overall, tying her with Bird. “I know what it takes to win at this level,” Stewart told the press, per the outlet. “I have confidence in myself in those big moments that I always have a chance to win.”

To check out Stewart’s full 2022 gallery, click here.

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by lovewave. Earrings by Eklexic. | Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

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