6 SI Swimsuit Looks That Channel Wonderfully Witchy, Autumnal Vibes in Honor of ‘Practical Magic 2’

This weekend, everyone’s favorite sisters returned to the big screen when Practical Magic 2 finally hit theaters. Three decades after the first film, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman were back to enjoy margaritas and dance in their kitchen as they reprised their roles as the beloved Owens sisters.

As longtime fans know, the original Practical Magic has become a fan-favorite fashion lookbook for those who love autumn-ready outfits with a wonderfully witchy flair. Released in 1996, the first film also serves as a magnificent time capsule for iconic 1990s trends, such as chunky knit sweaters, dramatic bell sleeves, flowy silhouettes and more.

Of course, revisiting the original film ahead of the sequel’s release also had us thinking about all our favorite SI Swimsuit looks from over the years that share a similarly nostalgic vibe. Plenty of wonderfully witchy, fall-friendly seaside styles are out there just waiting for a spot in your swimsuit drawer.

So, to celebrate the release of Practical Magic 2, we’re looking back at a few of our fave examples of this timelessly magical aesthetic. Broken down by trend, they all embrace the whimsy and wonder of the Owens sisters’ sensational style—just in case they decide to make a third film set on the beach or by the pool and need some wardrobe inspiration!

Dramatic sleeves

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Starting strong with an elegant example of this delightfully dramatic trend, McGrady modeled this breathtaking two-piece set by Fashion Nova in Bali, photographed by Yu Tsai. The contrast of the black top and the white bottoms added a playful edge, as did the incredible bell sleeves. Meanwhile, Balti embraced two Practical Magic-adjacent fashion favorites (statement sleeves and velvet) in this plush-looking purple one-piece by MISA Los Angeles in Aruba, also photographed by Yu Tsai.

To see more from McGrady’s Bali gallery, click here. To see more from Balti’s Aruba gallery, click here.

Bianca Balti was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by MISA Los Angeles. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Flowy silhouettes

Emily DiDonato was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim. Duster by WeWoreWhat. Boots by Zimmermann. | Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Of course, you can’t think about 1990s autumnal vibes without imagining some marvelous maxi dresses with flowy silhouettes. DiDonato put a sweet twist on the trend for her picturesque shoot in Sacramento, Calif., with photographer Anne Menke. In the Golden State, DiDonato donned a swimsuit from the magazine’s own line, a floral duster by WeWoreWhat and chic black lace-up boots by Zimmermann. Three years later, Upton took a darker approach to the maxi dress in Mexico, rocking a regal gown by designer Grace Ling, featuring daring semi-sheer panels on the sides.

To see more from DiDonato’s Sacramento gallery, click here. To see more from Upton’s Mexico gallery, click here.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Dress by Grace Ling. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Chunky knits

Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by ONIA. Cardigan by Hope Macaulay. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Finally, we can’t think of those magical fall fashion vibes without dreaming about cute, cuddly, chunky knits—a style the Owens sisters also often embraced. Durán’s cocoa cardigan by Hope Macaulay, paired with her striking striped one-piece by ONIA, made for a memorable moment in Portugal with photographer Ben Watts. Similarly, Dunne—who also shot in Portugal with Watts that year—opted for an eye-popping green twist on the trend, sporting a different cardigan by the same designer, styled with a matching mint two-piece by Selina Rae Swimwear.

To see more from Durán’s Portugal gallery, click here. To see more from Dunne’s Portugal gallery, click here.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Cardigan by Hope Macaulay. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

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