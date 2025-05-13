Nelly Korda Steps Outside of Her Comfort Zone for SI Swimsuit 2025 Photo Shoot
Nelly Korda has been playing golf professionally for almost a decade. Since 2016, at the age of 17, the Florida native has dominated the sport and has 14 LPGA wins to date, six of which took place last year. She was also named the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year by the LPGA. For the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, it was her time to come off the greens and onto the sand.
Though she was a natural in front of Ben Horton’s camera during the shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., Korda admits she stepped out of her comfort zone. “It was such an exciting shoot,” she says. “I think that's what the shoot is about. I think that's what life is about, also, sometimes challenging yourself.”
The trip was a whirlwind few days in her home state, modeling several swimsuits around The Boca Raton and beach with sand landing in some unexpected places. “I had such a great crew to work with and work alongside,” the two-time Olympian adds. “It was just so much fun. When people look at these photos, I hope it inspires them to rock what they got.”
Doing the shoot also reflects Korda’s mission with golf of being a role model. “Golf has impacted my life in an incredible way outside the sport,” she notes. “I get to inspire the next generation. I see girls that look up to me.”
View Nelly Korda’s full 2025 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
There is no telling what is next, but it’s a guarantee that Korda will soar as high as the balls she hits. “I get to travel the world for a living and do what I love,” she shares. “When you’re passionate about something, it’s never work.”
And when she isn’t jet-setting to competitions, she does try to live a healthy lifestyle. “I'm outdoors,” she concludes. “I’m always active. I’m getting my steps in.”