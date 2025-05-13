Nelly Korda: 2025 The Boca Raton

Korda is the No. 1 female golfer in the world with 14 LPGA titles and an Olympic gold medal to her name. In 2024, she became the third woman in LPGA history to win five consecutive tournaments. The Florida native also has fashion and equipment partnerships with Nike and TaylorMade, bringing strength, grace and precision to everything she does—both on the course and in front of the camera.
With its dreamy weather, palm-lined boulevards and coastal breezes, Boca Raton is a picture-perfect setting. The Boca Raton resort blends legacy and luxury in one sprawling, Mediterranean Revival-style property. From its grand, arched corridors to its serene spa and beach club, it offers beauty at every turn.
Learn more about Boca Raton, Fla., including where to stay, must-see attractions and all of the best dining options here.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team headed to Florida with a vision, aiming to fuse timeless simplicity with fierce athleticism. Structured garments in vibrant hues helped to anchor each image while also allowing Korda’s strength and beauty to shine through.
Hair: Sam Leonardi at Art Department using Kérastase Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using Kiehl's and Charlotte Tilbury Photographer: Ben Horton
Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by PARAMIDONNA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Indah. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by PatBO. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
