In Honor of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Take a Look Back at Nelly Korda’s SI Swimsuit Debut

Nelly Korda is having a banner year thus far. The professional golfer, who is currently ranked the No. 1 female professional golfer in the world, secured her third career major title by winning the 2026 Chevron Championship in April.

And with the victory, Korda reclaimed her No. 1 spot in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, which she last held for 71 consecutive weeks between March 24 and August 3 of last year. Starting today, the 27-year-old professional golfer begins competing at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.

Going into the competition, which serves as one of the LPGA’s five major championships, Korda has the opportunity to add yet another major title to her already impressive résumé if she claims the top spot on the leaderboard on Sunday, June 28. A win would also secure Korda’s spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame, per the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a motivating factor, but it would be something that ... would be an absolute amazing accomplishment to be alongside some of the best that have ever played in this game on the LPGA Tour,” Korda told the outlet of a potential Hall of Fame induction.

As of the publish time of this article, Korda is sitting at the T12 position on the leaderboard, which you can check throughout the remainder of the tournament here. Additionally, fans can tune in to the action on the Golf Channel, NBC, NBC Sports and Peacock. We’re wishing Korda nothing but luck, and in honor of the occasion, are going to throw it back to the professional athlete’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue feature at the Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.

When Korda was photographed by Ben Horton for last year’s issue, she flaunted her athleticism along the shore in a number of incredible swimwear styles—from single-sleeved one-pieces to daring and brightly colored bikinis.

“It was such an exciting shoot,” Korda stated while on set with the SI Swimsuit team in the Sunshine State. “I stepped out of my comfort zone. I think that’s what the shoot's about. I think that's what life is about also is sometimes stepping outside your comfort zone and challenging yourself. I had such a great crew to work with and work alongside. It was just so much fun. When people look at these photos, I hope it inspires them to rock what they got.”

Below, check out a few of our favorite snapshots from Korda’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue feature.

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by PatBO. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Indah. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Laquan Smith. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Top by Andres Otalora. Swimsuit by St. Agni. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

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