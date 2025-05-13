On Set with Nelly Korda at The Boca Raton
Nelly Korda has been playing golf professionally for almost a decade. Since 2016, at the age of 17, the Florida native has dominated the sport and has 14 LPGA wins to date, six of which took place last year. She was also named the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year by the LPGA. For the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, it was her time to come off the greens and onto the sand.
TRANSCRIPT
Hi, I am Nelly Korda. I'm currently in Boca Raton, Florida shooting for SI Swimsuit 2025.
I started playing golf professionally at the age of seventeen in 2016. Golf has impacted my life in an incredible way outside of the sport. I get to inspire the next generation. I see girls that look up to me, and I get to travel the world for a living and do what I love. You know, when you're passionate about something, it's never worked.
I thrive in a healthy lifestyle. So I'm outdoors. I'm always active. I'm getting my steps in.
I am laying down. I'm cold. There's sand in places I don't usually have sand in, but we're having fun. It was such an exciting shoot. I stepped out of my comfort zone. I think that's what the shoot's about. I think that's what life is about also is sometimes stepping outside your comfort zone and challenging yourself. I had such a great crew to work with and work alongside. It was just so much fun. When people look at these photos, I hope it inspires them to rock what they got.