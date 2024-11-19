Obsess Over These New Nelly Korda SI Swimsuit Photos as She Wins Seventh LPGA Tour of 2024
The sky is truly the limit for Nelly Korda, the No. 1 female golfer in the world who just won her seventh LPGA Tour of 2024. Yep, you read that right—seven wins just this year. This most recent win is her 15th LPGA win total, an incredible feat we’re just in awe of. The Florida native reached the achievement during the Annika event this past weekend at the Pelican Club in Belleair, Fla. and took to social media to celebrate the great news.
“Grateful to play this game & for the people around me! Win number 7️⃣ this season! What a crazy ride! Thank you for all the support! ❤️🥰,” the 26-year-old, who was just named the LPGA Player of the Year earlier this month, captioned her carousel post on Instagram featuring photos from the event. It’s no surprise Korda’s comments section quickly filled with celebratory messages and compliments as she takes home yet another impressive trophy. This year’s WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark was one of many to share their excitement, writing: “Goat🐐❤️.”
If you’ve been following Korda this year, you’ll know 2024 has been a groundbreaking one in many ways. Off the green, the 2024 Solheim Cup winner just posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the brand’s 2025 issue. And while we’ll have to wait until May to see the finished results of the photo shoot, we have been sharing teases here and there—and the shots are truly gorgeous.
In celebration of her latest feat, let’s take a look at these six stunning behind the scenes shots of Korda on location at the Boca Raton Resort in Boca Raton, Fla. earlier this month. She was photographed by Ben Horton wearing a classic navy blue string two-piece suit.
Leaning into her natural beauty, Korda kept her glam simple, accentuating her crystal blue eyes. Her blonde hair was styled in loose beach waves, a must for the beach location, and she went jewelryless for this particular look. Her toned, tanned skin looked absolutely radiant in front of the beach backdrop. We could not be more obsessed!
Korda, daughter to retired professional tennis players Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová, began her professional career in 2016, winning her first event. She’s also an Olympic gold medalist, having appeared in the 2020 Tokyo Games, and has secured brand deals with the likes of Nike and Delta Air Lines, among others. Keeping the sport in the family, Korda’s two siblings are also professional golfers.
According to a new report from Golfweek, Korda is now the third player to surpass $4 million in earnings from a single season of the LPGA—and she’s got another event left. We are so proud of her accomplishments.