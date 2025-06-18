Swimsuit

Nicole Williams English’s Practical Beach Bag Staple Proves She’s Always in Mom Mode

The model is the mom friend everyone needs to enjoy a beach day safely and in style.

Diana Nosa

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by netta. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by netta. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Mom mode never truly gets turned off, and Nicole Williams English proves precisely that as her go-to beach bag product emphasizes that one can never be too prepared for some fun in the sun.

During SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Week bonanza in Miami Beach, Fla., the brand’s team chatted with the model, asking her all about the items in her beach bag. Of course, as a professional beachgoer, Williams English dare not forget her sunscreen.

Nicole Williams English poses for her third SI Swimsuit feature while wearing a colorful patterned bikini in Jamaica.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“A good face sunscreen that’s not milky white. I love a good spray. Like a good face spray sunscreen,” the 2023 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year expressed. “I [also] have to have a lip moisturizer. And sunglasses.”

She then mentioned that having a change of clothes is paramount for a beach bag, since things can happen that may lead to your first outfit being a no-go, saying, “I always have, like, a bikini change. I always bring a different top. Just in case, because you never know. You go swimming or you’re in the saltwater in the ocean, so I always have a change [of clothes].”

Nicole Williams English poses for her third SI Swimsuit feature while wearing a yellow bikini.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Yu Tsai/Sports Ilustrated

But above all, Williams English is not going anywhere without this one staple that not only provides some relief but also comes in clutch for unexpected mishaps, adding, “I always have band-aids because I always somehow manage to wear uncomfortable shoes to a beach party, and so I always carry my little first-aid kit. I always carry band-aids, a bottle of water [and] a digital camera.”

Alongside using band-aids to prevent blisters from those pesky beach wedges, it also doesn’t hurt to have Williams English’s must-have item at the ready when there’s an adorable youngin’ running around, socializing and dancing to their heart’s content.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by MICAS. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

With this in mind, Williams English recalled the time her baby girl, India, was moving and grooving with Camille Kostek at SI Swimsuit’s Social Club in New York City—a moment that showed that her mini-me is always going to be up and ready to go at any given time.

“She loves being around people. She loves playing. She loves dancing in front of everybody. I took her to the launch in New York, and we were outside, and she was dancing with Camille. Never not dancing with Camille. And she was just going to town. She loves attention. She takes after me, I guess,” she joked.

It’s easy to see that Williams English is the mom friend everyone needs, as she’ll not only make sure everyone is protected from the sun rays but also well-equipped to patch up a beach boo-boo in no time.

Diana Nosa
