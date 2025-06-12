Swim Week Weekend With Coppertone
The sunscreen brand helped SI Swimsuit models stay safe under the Miami sun.
From the Beach Club to an Apres Pool Party ahead of the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, Coppertone was a major presence during Swim Week this year.
TRANSCRIPT
Goodies are already happening. Hydrate.
I’m Ilona Maher, SI Swimsuit model and I am here in Miami for Swim Week.
Welcome to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club.
If we’re doing anything today, we’re seizing the sun and we’re also wearing Coppertone.
Miami energy is killing it. Like we had a brunch today, a gifting suite, now we’re at the pool party with Coppertone and having a grand old time before we walk down the runway.
The energy is electric.
And that’s a wrap on Swim Week.
