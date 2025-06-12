Swimsuit

Swim Week Weekend With Coppertone

The sunscreen brand helped SI Swimsuit models stay safe under the Miami sun.

SI Staff

From the Beach Club to an Apres Pool Party ahead of the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, Coppertone was a major presence during Swim Week this year.

TRANSCRIPT

Goodies are already happening. Hydrate.

I’m Ilona Maher, SI Swimsuit model and I am here in Miami for Swim Week.

Welcome to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club.

If we’re doing anything today, we’re seizing the sun and we’re also wearing Coppertone.

Miami energy is killing it. Like we had a brunch today, a gifting suite, now we’re at the pool party with Coppertone and having a grand old time before we walk down the runway.

The energy is electric.

And that’s a wrap on Swim Week.

