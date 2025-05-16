Swimsuit

An Inside Look at the SI Swimsuit Social Club in Manhattan

Brand stars and guest attendees are taking over SoHo this weekend in celebration of the 2025 issue.

Ananya Panchal

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Mike Coppola/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit took over Manhattan‘s SoHo district this weekend with the first-ever Social Club pop-up. The interactive, members-only space, full of goodie bags, meet and greets, activations, live podcast tapings, delicious snacks and moderated panels with talent, kicked off Friday morning.

Three 2025 cover girls—Olivia Dunne, Lauren Chan and Jordan Chiles—brought their signature star power, while returning models like Hunter McGrady, Ellie Thumann and Jena Sims reminded everyone this is where they belong. Rookies and first-timers like Nazanin Mandi, Denise Bidot, Rayna Vallandingham and more showed up and showed out with their fabulous outfits and charisma.

Elisha Herbert, Ming Lee Simmons, Renee Herbert and Penny Lane
Renee Herbert, Ming Lee Simmons, Elisha Herbert and Penny Lane / Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The May 16 and 17 event was sponsored by Coppertone and Batiste.

Makeup Masterclass

Makeup artist Kelly Anne Sewell hosted a live masterclass showing off her best beauty tips and tricks, and demonstrated her go-to “juicy, dewy, beachy supermodel” glam look on Camille Kostek. She emphasized the importance of skin-prep.

The model and Sewell have worked together closely for years. Kostek, who was officially named an SI Swimsuit Legend last year, made her debut in Belize in 2018 and has starred in the magazine each year since, landing the cover in 2019 and posing for Yu Tsai in Saas-Fe, Switzerland, for the 2025 issue.

The Styling Suite

Liz Wentworth, Penny Lane and Margot Zamet
Liz Wentworth, Penny Lane and Margot Zamet / Mike Coppola/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit fashion gurus Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth shared their expert style advice, hosting 20-minute slots where VIP ticket holders were able to sign up, get fitted and walk away with a cute new swimsuit.

Major brands like Lybethras, MYRA SWIM, Bromelia, Rat Boi, Bad n Bare, Mare Perpetua, Reigna Olda, Norma Kamali, Sienna Swim, Two Fish Swim, Roxy and JJ Swim offered exclusive discount codes and a selection of suits for visitors.

Fitness

The social club began with a high-intensity sweat session hosted by RUMBLE Boxing, where attendees were able to kick off their day with a bit of movement.

Katie Austin
Katie Austin / Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Later in the afternoon, SI Swimsuit stalwart Katie Austin hosted a strengthen and lengthen class where fellow models and guest attendes were able to get a little mid-day sweat in. The fitness guru was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2021 and has posed for the magazine each year since.

Activations

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Coppertone gave away goodie bags and emphasized the importance of SPF. Quickies offered free press-on manicures or coupons to purchase packets on their website, Anastasia Beverly Hills gave everyone a brow touch-up and Summer Fridays distributed their best-selling Lip Butter Balm.

Ellis Brooklyn Perfume gave away two travel-size samples of their signature scents, and Abbode hosted a custom embroidery station for merchandise purchases and makeup pouches.

Brooks Nader joined Amanda Hirsch on an episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat, a Dear Media production.

Achieng Agutu
Achieng Agutu / Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Attain Med Spa treated everyone to a luxurious selection of cryo globe massages, gua sha lift and tones, neck and head massages and skincare, of course.

Electric Picks helped people create the cutest custom charm bracelets.

Celebrity host Kaitlyn Bristowe moderated three rounds of “Sink or Swim,” a game in which a few models at a time sat on stage and answered questions about beauty, fashion, lifestyle, relationships, careers and more.

Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan / Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is available online today and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.

