Nicole Williams English Is a Sultry Summertime Dream for ‘Numéro Netherlands’ Feature
Nicole Williams English just delivered an editorial masterpiece.
The 41-year-old graced the pages of Numéro Netherlands, sharing new images from her striking photoshoot—and they are out of this world.
Photographed by Holly Parker, the spread captured the entrepreneur in a moody black-and-white snap, draped in a long black satin gown. The dress featured a daring high slit, perfectly framing her sculpted figure, while her flawless face card and supermodel smolder took center stage.
“Dreamy 🌾… @numero_netherlands,” the model captioned the carousel, and dreamy is exactly what it is.
“Yay, they’re out! These are so beautiful babe! ✨💛✨,” Jasmine Sanders commented.
Williams English posed in a vast field of dry grass, the wind catching her hair as the sun hit her golden accessories. She wore stacked charm bracelets and chunky textured earrings, along with black knee-high boots—a sultry mix of elegance and edge. The styling, paired with the natural backdrop, created a visual that felt both wild and sophisticated.
This new feature comes at a time when the Nia Lynn founder’s career continues to soar.
Known for her timeless beauty and authenticity, Williams English has evolved from WAGS alum to powerhouse model, designer and mother. Her career reached a “turning point” with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2023, she told the magazine. She posed for Yu Tsai in Dominica that year, while seven months pregnant with her baby girl, India Moon,—an emotional milestone that earned her Rookie of the Year honors.
“It was always one of the biggest goals on my vision board. I got the call when I was 39 and pregnant, going through one of the biggest transitions of my life—becoming a mom,” she shared. ‘To have that dream realized at that exact moment felt like the universe saying ‘You’re just getting started.’ It was life-changing and reminded me that there’s no expiration date on your dreams.”
Her subsequent features in Mexico and Jamaica have only solidified her place as a fan favorite in the SI Swim family. But for Williams English, it’s no longer just about the modeling itself.
“In the beginning, I was just focused on landing the job and keeping up with the other models. Now, I’m focused on what that job means,” she added. “I’m more intentional about who I work with, what values they represent, and how I align with the brand. I’m also at a point in my life where I am comfortable in my own skin, I know who I am, and I am not afraid of showing that.”
Beyond modeling, the Canada native has expanded into television, animal advocacy and the skincare and beauty space. She is constantly embracing each new phase of life and redefining what it means to own your narrative.