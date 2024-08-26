Nicole Williams English’s Hot Pink Two-Piece Is the Epitome of Sporty Chic
Because bathing suits aren’t (for most of us) a year-round necessity, we tend to put less time and attention into curating our poolside or beachside style. It makes sense—after all, we’re only really wearing them during the summer.
But though swimwear doesn’t perhaps deserve as much of our attention as the rest of our closet does, we’re of the firm opinion that curating a beach style is as fun (if not as important) as your year-round night out apparel. There are so many directions that your seasonal swimwear style can take, and finding the aesthetic that suits you best will ensure a seamless experience when it comes time to pack for your weekend getaway.
You could, for example, lean into feminine frills—bows, ruffles, etc. That was, in fact, the aesthetic behind SI Swimsuit’s 2024 photo shoot in Portugal. Or, if you’re feeling like making a more dramatic, flashier statement, you could follow Nicole Williams English’s lead. For this year’s magazine issue, she traveled to Mexico, where she posed in 1980s disco-inspired swimwear and accessories. If the styling description doesn’t speak for itself, simply take a glance at her sporty and flashy swimwear and bright accessories on set.
The following set from Pursuit the Label is the perfect example.
Pursuit the Label The Viper Crop, $122 and The Viper Bottom, $88 (pursuitthelabel.com)
The hot pink and black color block top features a zipper in front and a high neckline. Pair it with the matching bottoms—featuring moderate coverage in back—for the full look.