Porto and the North of Portugal Shine in SI Swimsuit 2024
For the 60th anniversary of the SI Swimsuit Issue, the magazine team made sure to pick the best photo shoot destinations. Naturally, the coast of Portugal had to be among the list of set locations.
Porto and the North is one of the seven regions—and the birthplace—of the coastal European country. The populous region is both the site of prehistoric life and the first region founded by the early Portuguese royalty. Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, the area boasts an extensive coastline, lush green mountains and tranquil rivers.
The country, located on the Western coast of Europe, boasts spectacular coastal towns and idyllic beaches. In Porto and the North, brand regulars like Katie Austin, Christen Harper and Camille Kostek were joined by some new talent: 2024 rookies Brittney Nicole, Penny Lane, Sharina Gutierrez, Nina Cash and Olivia Dunne.
It was a trip worth taking, according to SI Swimsuit editorial assistant Elizabeth Wentworth. “Shooting in Portugal was very special because we got to experience both the city of Porto and the vineyards in the Douro Valley,” she says of the experience. “Porto is very rich in history, making it an incredible place to wander the cobblestone streets. And the Douro Valley looked like something out of a postcard with rolling hills and vineyards as far as you could see.”
Gutierrez couldn’t agree more. Arriving to the location was a moment that she will “never forget,” she says. “It was such a magical moment. Every time I close my eyes and think of it, I can hear the sound of peacocks running across the cobblestone road. [I can] smell the scent of the delicious grapes that made the incredible [Vihno] Verde wine. I can feel the moss and vines that took over the building walls.”
Admittedly, Portugal is an impressive country, which boasts much to do and see. Whether you’re traveling for work (like us) or pleasure, it’s sure to be a success—especially if you take our recommendations to heart.
Our 2024 photo shoot travels gave us a good feel for Porto and the North. If you’re considering vacationing along the northern coast of Portugal, be sure to check out our tips before you go.
How to get to Porto and the North
If you’re traveling from the United States, you can reach Porto International Airport—which is about 10 miles from Porto’s city center—by way of a direct flight from Newark Liberty International Airport. Or, if you’re already in Europe, the airport can be reached easily from various European capitals. In that case, though, travelers can also reach the region by way of car or train.
The city and region also host a number of cruise ships throughout the year, if you’re looking for a way to see much of coastal Europe in one go.
Where to stay in Porto and the North
Vila Galé Douro Vineyards
The Vila Galé Douro Vineyard sits in the heart of the Douro wine region, offering spectacular views of both the Douro and Tedo Rivers. Situated on the centuries-old Val Moreira Estate, the place is steeped in history and Portuguese charm, featuring regional cuisine and wines, walks through the vineyards, wine tastings and optional tours of the wine cellar.
Renaissance Porto Lapa Hotel
Part of the Marriot Bonvoy hotel chain, the Renaissance Porto Lapa is nestled in the hilly neighborhood of Lapa, giving guests exquisite views of Porto’s skyline. With its sleek, sophisticated design and its proximity to the iconic Lapa Church and other city landmarks, including Casa da Música and Clérigos Tower in downtown Porto, the Renaissance promises the perfect Portuguese escape.
Where and what to eat in Porto and the North
Portugal boasts very unique fare, including a variety of dishes that are particular to the coastal country. In Porto and the North, finding authentic food is easy. While there, make sure to try Porto’s Francesinha, a sandwich made with layers of warm bread and various meats, or Caldo Verde, a popular green soup.
Some other unmissable dishes include:
- Arroz ou Papas de Sarrabulho
- Rojões à Minhota
- Arroz de Lampreia
- Cabrito Assado
- Alheira de Mirandela
- Posta Mirandesa
- Cozido à Barrosã
- Tripas à Moda do Porto
- Bacalhau (à Gomes de Sá, à Brás, à Zé do Pipo, à Moda de Braga, etc.)
- Posta Arouquesa
While in the city of Porto, restaurants like Cantinho do Avillez and Café Guarany offer a selection of these dishes. If you find yourself in the Douro Valley, make sure to check out DOC for a taste of traditional Portuguese cuisine.
What to do in Porto and the North
With miles of coastline, the beaches are perhaps the most sought-after destination on a trip to the region. The mild and temperate weather—with temperatures that don’t tend to exceed 86° F—makes for comfortable days by the Atlantic. But it’s also the perfect weather for exploring the city of Porto (and other smaller towns) and the beautiful Douro Valley.
There is so much to see and do in the region (let alone in the country itself), but some of the highlights—beyond trips to the coast—include:
- The FC Porto Museum
- A wine-tasting in a Porto wine cellar
- Douro River cruise
- Grape harvest tours in Porto and the North
- Rafting in Arouca Geopark
- Douro Luxury Train
- The Romanesque Route
The best beaches in Porto and the North
Speaking of beaches, the coastal cities of the region boast a variety of beaches, ranging from popular ones to lesser-known, secluded destinations. No matter which city you find yourself in (Esposende or Foz or anything in between), there are sure to be sandy spots with idyllic views to relax and enjoy a beachfront afternoon. Here is a breakdown of the various coastal cities and the best beaches they have to offer.
Espinho
Espinho boasts approximately 4 miles of beaches. The vast expanse of blue sea that borders the sand is ideal for swimming, and the waves are conducive to both surfing and bodyboarding.
Best beaches: Baía, Azul, Paramos, Costa Verde, Silvalde, Rua 37, Pop, Seca, Sereias, Pescadores, Marbelo.
Vila Nova de Gaia
Vila Nova de Gaia stretches for 9 miles along the Atlantic coastline. Here, the beaches boast a unique natural richness and recognized therapeutic attributes. The beaches offer the chance for a refreshing dip in the water or to participate in watersports such as surfing, bodyboarding or kitesurfing.
Best beaches: Lavadores, Salgueiros, Canide, Madalena, Valadares, Francelos, Senhor da Pedra, Miramar, Aguda and Granja.
Foz
The beaches of Foz are distinguished by their relatively small expanse of sand and scattered rocks. Visitors head to these shores to unwind on the beach, swim and enjoy the breathtaking ocean views from a seaside terrace. Foz’s beaches offer a serene escape amidst the bustling cityscape of Porto.
Best beaches: Homem do Leme, Luz, Ingleses, Ourigo, Carneiro and Pastoras.
Matosinhos
Matosinhos’s urban beaches feature vast expanses of sand, giving visitors ample space for a whole host of activities both in and out of the water. The area boasts numerous restaurants renowned for their fish and seafood dishes.
Best beaches: Matosinhos, Leça da Palmeira, Boa Nova, Aterro, Cabo do Mundo, Memória and Angeiras.
Vila do Conde
With their natural beauty, strategic location and waters primed for activities, the beaches of Vila do Conde are unmissable. Visitors can enjoy a wide array of natural and cultural treasures, including diverse flora and fauna, expansive beaches protected by dunes, charming fishing villages and Iron Age ruins.
Best beaches: Mindelo, Labruge, Vila Chã, Árvore.
Póvoa de Varzim
A land of fishermen, Póvoa de Varzim has emerged as one of the most renowned coastal destinations in Northern Portugal. The beaches are a perfect destination for avid surfers and visitors seeking relaxation. The lively atmosphere extends to the numerous restaurants, bars and terraces in the area, as well as the renowned Casino, one of Portugal’s most esteemed establishments.
Best beaches: Redonda, Salgueira, Fragosa, Quião, Santo André, Verde, Paimó, Codixeira, Barranha, Rio Alto, Estela and Beijinhos.
Esposende
The beaches of Esposende municipality stretch along 11 miles of Atlantic coastline and are nestled within the Northern Litoral Natural Park. They are the perfect destination for those seeking relaxation, water sports, bird watching and hiking.
Best beaches: Apúlia, Ofir, Ramalha, Belinho, Cepães, Suave Mar, Norte, Rio de Moinhos, S. Bartolomeu do Mar and Bonança.