Nicole Williams English Shares Behind the Scenes Look From SI Swim Photo Shoot in Mexico
Nicole Williams English is reminding her Instagram followers why she was named SI Swimsuit’s 2023 Rookie of the Year. The model and designer, who posed for last year’s issue in Dominica, just offered up a few behind the scenes snippets from her feature in the 60th anniversary magazine in Mexico.
In her July 20 post, Williams English shared two stunning images, captured by photographer Yu Tsai, alongside some raw video footage of herself striking a pose on the sand. The 40-year-old mom of one donned a sparkly blue one-piece by ANALINA WOMAN, earrings by AGMES and bracelets by Lizzie Fortunato and Alexis Bittar. It’s no surprise that Williams English is recirculating the images, as she told us on the SI Swimsuit magazine launch red carpet in May that the baby blue one-piece was her favorite look from this year’s photo shoot.
“There’s so many [looks] to choose from, but my absolute favorite was this blue one-piece,” she said. “... It was shimmery, and I think it was like mid-shoot. It was just like the perfect mix [and] the color was amazing.”
Plenty of Williams English’s 2.3 million followers chimed in to the comments section of her post, which she aptly captioned “Summer vibes ☀️,” to hype the model up over her feature.
“Cheers to the Most natural beauty I know!! 😘 😍,” one person wrote. “congrats these pics are amazing mama!!”
“Such a beautiful queen 👸,” another fan added.
“Love 😍😍,” someone else gushed.
View Williams English’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery in Mexico here.