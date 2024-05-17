Nina Agdal Displays Baby Bump Alongside Logan Paul on SI Swimsuit Red Carpet
It’s been a big year for Nina Agdal. The Danish model kicked off 2024 with her seventh year posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Her feature in this year’s magazine included both an appearance in the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., and a swimsuit spread on the coast of Belize.
Following her SI Swimsuit trips, the model took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her first child with American wrestler and media personality Logan Paul. There is “another Paul coming this fall,” she wrote in the Instagram announcement.
Now, the model is in New York City to celebrate SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue and her own features in the magazine. She stepped out on the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City in a black mini dress with shoulder pad detailing and a chic keyhole cut-out. Agdal paired the number with black strappy heels and diamond drop earrings.
Agdal took the red carpet alongside Paul himself, who wore a pair of black pants, a brown leather jacket and a pair of color block Nike sneakers. On the carpet, the athlete stood beside Agdal and held her stomach as she smiled widely beside him.
The pair were first spotted together in the summer of 2022, but didn’t make their relationship official until that December. Paul proposed to the model in July 2023. They have yet to share more details about the impending nuptials, but will welcome their first child in the fall.