Nina Agdal Had Family in Mind on SI Swimsuit Set Prior to Pregnancy Announcement
Nina Agdal has been with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand for over a decade now. The partnership began back in 2012 when the Danish model traveled to Desroches Island, Seychelles for her debut. She has posed for the annual magazine six separate times since that first photo shoot, making her one of the most consistent faces on the pages of the issue.
All of which is to say, where SI Swimsuit is concerned, it’s been a journey for Agdal. We could say the same of this past year, in particular. After about six years away, the now 32-year-old returned to the fold this year for a double feature: a swimwear photo shoot in Belize and the 60th anniversary photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
While momentous, both features were only a piece of what has made Agdal’s 2024 one to remember. In May, she showed up to the SI Swimsuit issue launch red carpet with her fiancé Logan Paul in tow—and pregnant with their first child. She was dressed and ready to celebrate the magazine release, of course, but we were just as excited for the chance to celebrate her and her news.
The announcement, which she posted to her Instagram in April, felt like a fitting follow-up to comments she made during her Legends photo shoot months before. When asked what she was most excited about in life, Agdal pointed to the future. “I'm engaged, so I’m really excited for the next chapter in my life,” she said. “Family, marriage and just doing that whole thing of adulthood, which is so new to me. Growing up is fun, I'm doing it!”
At the time of the photo shoot, she may have already known the news. But she wasn’t going to let the secret slip. Instead, she talked generally of her excitement for a future family—one that would be coming far sooner than we knew. Agdal officially gave birth to her first daughter at the end of September, adding emphasis to her reflections on set in Florida.
In other words, the past year has been a journey for the model—and one that we are so grateful to have shared with her. She has been an integral piece of the brand for over a decade now, and we really can’t imagine it any other way. After all, she’s an SI Swimsuit Legend, and that’s not a title we give out lightly.