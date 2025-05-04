Swimsuit

Nina Agdal’s Zanzibar SI Swimsuit Shoot Is the Throwback You Didn’t Know You Needed Today

The SI Swimsuit Legend has posed for multiple incredible shoots—but this one definitely deserves a revival.

Natalie Zamora

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Since making her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2012, Nina Agdal has become a total brand staple. She’s posed for 10 total photo shoots with the magazine and in 2024, she was initiated into the class of “Legends” for a special 60th anniversary feature. The Denmark native is absolutely beautiful—inside and out—and today we’re revisiting her breathtaking shoot in Zanzibar in 2016. Yes, it’s still flawless. But don’t just take our word for it:

Nina Agdal poses in a black bikini for SI Swimsuit in 2016, traveling to Zanzibar.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

For the 2016 SI Swimsuit issue, Agdal traveled to the stunning island off the coast of East Africa, where she posed for photographer Ruven Afanador’s lens. During this shoot, which marked the model’s fifth consecutive year, she was a total bronze beach babe in the waters and on the shore.

Nina Agdal poses in a neon bikini and ultra cropped long-sleeved shirt for SI Swimsuit in Zanzibar.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Top by We Love Colors. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Rocking daring, fabulous looks including bright and neon swimwear, fun patterns, body jewelry and even with nothing on, Agdal was the picture of tropical glamour during the 2016 shoot. And this one was extra special, as she served as the first model on location to pose for the SI Swimsuit issue that year.

Nina Agdal poses in a black plunging one-piece swimsuit in Zanzibar for SI Swimsuit.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by GABRIELA PIRES BEACHWEAR. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Agdal was particularly excited about this look above, seeing her wear a striking, ultra-plunging black one-piece with a high-cut style. Flaunting her incredible, toned figure, the Paul American star was simply jaw-dropping for her first shot of the day. Models Chrissy Teigen, Chanel Iman, Erin Heatherton and Sofia Resing also posed in Zanizbar that year.

“The first shot we did yesterday was so beautiful, it was with the sunrise wearing a black swimsuit, and I was just so excited and so fresh and just so ready for the challenge,” Agdal said of the look while on set. “So I have to say I’m really excited for that picture because I just think it’s going to be epic.” Without a doubt, it turned out epic.

Nina Agdal poses in nothing but bikini bottoms and a gold body chain for SI Swimsuit in Zanzibar.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

“It’s work, but it’s so worth it,” Agdal continued while on location, “because those pictures, I’m going to keep forever.”

This collection of photos from Zanzibar is truly timeless, as it showcases Agdal in such a natural, powerful light.

Nina Agdal poses with nothing on in the waters of Zanzibar with SI Swimsuit.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

“I’ve been really happy,” Agdal continued while on set. “Last night when I went to bed, I went to bed with a smile on my face because I was just so excited for the pictures, and I was so happy to be able to work with Ruven. I’ve never worked with him before, and it’s so amazing to be here.”

Agdal has traveled to some of the most beautiful locations with SI Swimsuit over the years, and Zanzibar is definitely one of the most memorable.

Nina Agdal poses in a unique, daring black string swimsuit in Zanzibar for SI Swimsuit.
Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by GABRIELA PIRES BEACHWEAR. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Agdal was truly fearless with her feature from Zanzibar, making it a gallery of images we frequently revisit. Also in 2016, the now-mom of one traveled to the Dominican Republic to take part in a special virtual reality photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai.

Today, Agdal continues to cement her modeling legacy while also raising her daughter with fiancé Logan Paul. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child together in September 2024.




Natalie Zamora is a leader in the digital media space who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle topics. After graduating from Rutgers University where she majored in English and minored in Cinema Studies, she currently works as the VP of Entertainment Content, FanSided/SI Swimsuit at Minute Media. In addition to SI Swimsuit, her work can also be found on sites such as Winter is Coming, Mental Floss, and more. With a deep passion for pop culture, Natalie has her finger on the pulse of trending topics and loves to keep up with her favorite celebrities.

