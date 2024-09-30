SI Swimsuit Legend Nina Agdal and Fiancé Logan Paul Welcome Baby Girl
Congratulations to Nina Agdal and Logan Paul! The SI Swimsuit legend and her professional wrester fiancé have welcomed their baby girl, the pair announced in a joint Instagram post on Sunday.
“Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat ✌🏼,” Paul wrote in the caption, revealing his daughter’s name alongside a trio of sweet photos of the family of three. In the first, Agal and Paul were captured snuggling up with their daughter in a hospital bed, while the second slide featured an adorable clip of the newborn, who wore a white hat adorned with tiny pink flowers in the final photo.
Plenty of the pair’s friends, family and fans chimed into the comments section to congratulate the new parents on their precious bundle of joy.
“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Grammy Pammy has entered the chat too!!” Paul’s mother, Pam Stepnick gushed. “Thank you Logan & Nina Thank you for bringing this little Angel into our family!!! Best collab yet!!! 🍼🌸👼.”
“SO INSANE SO HAPPY FOR YOU,” brother Jake Paul wrote.
“Looks like her mom!” someone else added.
“She already has Nina’s eyes 😍 beautiful! Congratulations to the Agdal Paul family ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” content creator Amanda Cerny added.
Agdal and Paul initially announced the news that they were expecting on Instagram in April. The pair have been linked since late 2022 and got engaged in the summer of the following year. The 29-year-old YouTuber proposed to Agdal, 32, in Lake Como, Italy in July of 2023.
Just last week, Agdal shared a carousel of black-and-white maternity photos alongside Paul, in which she showed off her baby bump. “Starting a family with your best friend >,” she wrote in the caption of her Sept. 25 post, which featured a selection of photos of the model cradling her belly.
Agdal first debuted her baby bump on the SI Swimsuit launch party red carpet at the Hard Rock hotel in New York City in May, where she and Paul stopped to chat with us about impending parenthood, which the Danish model referred to as “a new chapter.”
“It’s crazy, I’m going to be a girl dad,” Paul told SI Swimsuit at the time. “I feel like a girl will help me reach a level of love I never felt before ... Nina softened me up a lot, and this little girl in her belly is going to soften me up a lot more.”
Congratulations to the sweet family of three as they embark on their latest adventure.