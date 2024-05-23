Nina Cash Is Paving the Way for Women and Their ‘Encore Careers’
Swim Search co-winner Nina Cash is the epitome of a multifaceted woman. The 57-year-old, who was discovered through the open casting call last year, made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2024 issue, which also marks the publication’s 60th anniversary.
She traveled to Port and the North, Portugal with visual artist Ben Watts. The Southern California native, who is a retired university associate dean, dabbled in modeling in her late teens and early 20s before leaving to pursue her education. Today, Cash has over 30 years of experience in education and workforce development, as well as an undergraduate degree in Human Services, a graduate degree in Negotiation, Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding, and a doctorate in Educational Leadership.
The mother and grandmother decided to pursue modeling again, an “encore career,” she calls it, post-retirement. She’s also passionate about volunteering in her spare time.
“It’s wonderful that SI is helping me and partnering with me to bring a voice to women like myself who otherwise would have thought this never could have happened,” she said. “I just want other women to know that you can achieve your dreams and it’s never too late. Sometimes people think, ‘I’m past my prime, it’s too late, I’m a has-been.’ You’re not, and I always believe it’s right timing. Some people think, ‘Oh, it’s bad timing.’ Nope. It’s right timing. Just remember that.”
Below are five stunning photos from Cash’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Portugal with photographer Ben Watts.