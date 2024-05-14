Nina Cash
Nina Cash is a retired university associate dean who has over 30 years of experience in education and workforce development. She holds an undergraduate degree in Human Services, a graduate degree in Negotiation, Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding, and a doctorate in Educational Leadership.
The Southern California native is a proud mom, grandmother and wife who enjoys volunteering in her spare time. She works closely with nonprofit organizations like GET SAFE, California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ) and AIDS Food Store.
Cash decided to pursue modeling post-retirement as her “encore career.” She uses her platform to promote the notion that women can be multifaceted at any and every age (check out her hashtags, #gonegrayandstillslay and #slaythegray). A cowinner of the ’23 Swim Search open casting call, Cash makes her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2024 edition.