The retired university associate dean is a proud mother, grandmother and wife who decided to pursue modeling post-retirement as her “encore career.” Cash makes her first appearance in the SI Swimsuit Issue this year after being named co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search.
Porto and the North, Portugal, are part of the coastal European country that offers unlimited lush and natural beauty, from the vast Atlantic Ocean coastline to prominent mountains and rushing rivers. The area is home to the Douro wine region, known for its sprawling vineyards and breathtaking bodies of water, including both the Douro and Tedo Rivers. With so much history, local culture and beauty, the region was a natural choice for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
To learn more about Porto and the North, Portugal, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
The styling on set in Douro Valley was inspired by the romantic backdrop of the sweeping landscape itself. The vineyards provided the ideal setting for sweet and soft looks, and the swimsuits Cash wore while on location drew inspiration from trendy balletcore and cottagecore aesthetics. Think lots of pastel pink, bow details and feminine, floral prints, offset with antique and edgy jewelry.
Hair: Anthony Cristiano for Anthony Cristiano Salon Chicago using Phyto Paris USA Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, LILFOX, BIOEFFECT and Hourglass Cosmetics Photographer: Ben Watts
Nina Cash was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agua by Agua Bendita. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Nina Cash was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Nina Cash was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Room 24. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
