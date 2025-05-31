Oh Polly to Open First Boutique Storefront in Los Angeles in June
In case you missed it, SI Swimsuit has partnered with trendy womanswear brand Oh Polly on a capsule collection of swimwear and beach essentials. The line, Oh Polly X Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, launched earlier this week and will debut on the Swim Week runway this evening.
Following the partnership reveal, SI Swimsuit is excited to share that Oh Polly will open the its first-ever physical boutique storefront in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 8. In addition to spotlighting the brand’s latest clothing, the shop, located at 8001 Melrose Ave., will also showcase the Oh Polly X Sports Illustrated Swimsuit line with a custom-built swim wall.
The exclusive swimwear collaboration between Oh Polly and SI Swimsuit pays homage to supermodels of the 1990s with vintage, high-cut silhouettes in trendy patterns (think animal print and cherry motifs). In addition to swimwear, the collection includes accessories like hats, beach bags, bikini charms, baby tees and more. Whether you’re hitting the beach or pool this summer, the pieces from the line are bound to turn heads.
In addition to the swimwear collection, brick-and-mortar customers will find new Oh Polly drops like Occasionwear: The Birthday Collection, A Night to Remember and The Hills available to shop in Los Angeles store.
While the flagship store’s grand opening will take place on Sunday, June 8, interested shoppers can register to be part of an exclusive invite-only grand opening a day earlier here. For more information on Oh Polly’s Los Angeles location on the corner of Melrose and Edinburgh, click here.