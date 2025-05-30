How to Watch SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Week Runway Show
In case you missed out on securing a ticket to Saturday’s sold out Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach during Swim Week, you can still join in on the fun from afar.
We will be livestreaming the entire event, starting at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 31, on YouTube. Tune in below to watch more than a dozen SI Swimsuit models and several fresh faces strut the catwalk across the luxury hotel’s Wet Deck.
SI Swimsuit stars Olivia Dunne, XANDRA, Nicole Williams English, Ilona Maher, Ali Truwit, Jena Sims, Lauren Chan, Katie Austin, Ellie Thumann, Camille Kostek, Achieng Agutu, Jordan Chiles, Jasmine Sanders, Denise Bidot, Alix Earle and Penny Lane will all participate in the show, while Bethenny Frankel, Remi Bader, Midge Purce and Stassi Schroeder will make their first runway appearance for the brand. Additionally, all six of our 2025 Swim Search finalists will strut their stuff in the season’s hottest swimwear.
Be sure to tune in here on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET to watch the full runway show.
SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week events begin on Friday, May 30 with The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club, presented by Coppertone, starting at noon at the W South Beach. Click here to secure your spot to the free event. Later in the evening, we will host a ticketed VIP dinner full of food, fashion and flavor.
Prior to Saturday’s main event, SI Swimsuit will host an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Throughout the entire weekend, guests can experience activations, pop-ups and gifting moments from brands including SI Swimsuit’s official Swim Week partners Coppertone, MINI, Batiste and The W South Beach, in addition to Anastasia Beverly Hills, Electric Picks, Nine West, Vince Camuto, Radiesse, Smirnoff, Summer Fridays, SLIP, Oh Polly, SipMargs, La Croix, Sally Hansen and Sean Donaldson Hair.