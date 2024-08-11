Olivia Culpo Embraced Glamorous Old Hollywood Aesthetic on SI Swimsuit Set
This year has been an eventful one for American model Olivia Culpo. Between work engagements—including fashion weeks, red carpets and brand campaigns—and her marriage to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, she has had quite a lot on her plate.
But if we know anything about the model, we know she’s capable of balancing a full schedule. The 32-year-old got her start in the industry on the pageant circuit, where she won the Miss Rhode Island competition and the Miss Universe competition in the same year (2012). That year, she became only the eighth contestant from the U.S. to win the international crown.
Since, the model has notched brand campaigns with the likes of L’Oreal, Bulgari and Montce Swim, among others. She has likewise graced the covers and pages of various magazines, and while we may be biased, we think her best features came in the form of her four consecutive SI Swimsuit photo shoots.
It’s impossible to pick a favorite of the features, but her fourth and most recent would definitely be a strong contender. In 2021, the Rhode Island native traveled to Hollywood, Fla., where she posed for an old Hollywood-inspired photo shoot, complete with vibrant swimwear, colorful lounge chairs and soft lighting.
It was a photo shoot for the books—and a fitting end to her string of consecutive SI Swimsuit features. But don’t take our word for it. For proof, simply take a look at the stunning photos captured by Ben Watts. Here are a few of our favorites.