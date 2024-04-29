Olivia Culpo Is Glamorous in Strapless Midi for Her Bridal Party Ahead of Summer Wedding
With Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s wedding slated for the summer months, celebratory festivities have officially begun. The pair, who got engaged in early April 2023 after about four years of dating, attended a bridal party of sorts over the weekend to celebrate their impending wedding with McCaffrey’s family members who will be unable to attend the actual ceremony.
Unsurprisingly, Culpo was styled perfectly for the spring afternoon gathering. The model stepped out in a stunning strapless midi dress from the brand KHAITE. With a corset bodice, a drop waist and a full skirt, the blue and white floral-printed number couldn’t have been more fit for the season—and the occasion. She paired it with strappy kitten heels, a white Hermès handbag and a pair of oversized gold earrings.
The former SI Swimsuit model, who shared her outfit in one of her classic “get ready with me” videos, headed to the event alongside her future mother-in-law and her two sisters, Sophia and Aurora.
Though the pair have yet to share many details about the coming celebration, Culpo did reveal on social media that they will tie the knot in her native of Rhode Island this summer. But we do know one thing: The model has good style, and her impressive bridal party look was only a taste of what is to come during official wedding activities. We can’t wait to see footage of what is sure to be an immaculately planned and executed event.