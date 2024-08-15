Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese to Star in New Prime Video Docuseries ‘The Money Game’ About NIL
Three years ago, the NCAA made a groundbreaking change to its outdated rules for student-athletes, allowing them to make money from the commercial use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). Players were then able accept third-party money for all sorts of deals, from autographs and merchandise to long-term ambassadorship deals, NFTs and podcasting opportunities.
Since then, LSU has been dominating as a DI program, but its athletes have also been gaining huge financial opportunities as a result of the new NIL policy. Next month, Amazon Prime Video is allowing viewers to have an inside look at the whole process with its new docuseries, The Money Game, starring 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie and fifth-year gymnast Olivia Dunne, as well as former Tiger (and current WNBA rookie) Angel Reese, who posed for last year’s issue.
“July 1, 2021 the NIL rule changed. That’s the day my life changed,” Dunne stated in a snippet of the trailer shared to Prime Video’s Instagram account on Aug. 14. “The more eyes you got on you, the more people are going to try to tear you down.”
With the NIL rules in place, the elite gymnast and basketball player, as well as tons of other student-athletes, have been able to land six- to seven-figure sponsorship deals, as NIL rules allow them to have financial stability and opportunity beyond the field or court.
“The game has changed,” the Instagram post caption noted. “The Money Game, premieres September 10.” The show’s tagline is “an exclusive, all-access pass to the 2023-24 athletic season inside LSU Athletics.” The series follows Reese, Dunne, Flau’jae Johnson and quarterback Jayden Daniels through all the ups and downs of the season.