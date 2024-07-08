Olivia Dunne Is Returning to LSU: ‘Not Done Yet’
This past spring, the LSU gymnasts team made history. Led by senior leaders like Olivia Dunne, the squad took home their first National Championship.
It was a momentous victory for the team, and for senior Dunne, in particular—momentous enough to make her stay.
“These past four years have changed my life,” the life-long gymnast declared in a letter that she composed for an Instagram announcement on July 8. “There’s something about putting on a purple and gold leotard. There’s something about competing in front of 13,000 screaming Tiger fans. There’s something about being pushed by your coaches to be your very best. And there’s something about being part of a team that made school history.”
The two-time SI Swimsuit model has had, by all accounts, a fantastic run at LSU. She’s given her all in the gym and outside of it, building a brand and becoming one of the most successful college athletes under NIL policies. And the Division I athlete is not finished in Baton Rouge, La. “No matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat,” she continued, “there’s just something about LSU.”
For all of those reasons and more, the 21-year-old is “not done yet.” She will be returning to LSU this fall for her fifth and final year of eligibility and her last season in a Tiger uniform—those iconic purple and gold leotards. No matter what the season has in store for the defending National Champions, it’s sure to be a memorable one for Dunne.