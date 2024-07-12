The Best Dressed at the 2024 ESPYs: Lindsey Vonn, Flau’jae Johnson, Olivia Dunne and More
Last night marked the 32nd annual ESPY Awards, a celebration of excellence across all sports. And while it’s certainly an opportunity to commemorate the incredible achievements of athletes at all levels, it’s also a chance for those very athletes to show off their impeccable fashion senses.
The red carpet was overrun with star athletes, who showed up in their absolute best for the evening. While choosing our favorites was near impossible, we did our best to capture the essence of ESPYs fashion with the following red carpet styles.
Flau’jae Johnson
Sculptural gowns are in, and LSU basketball player and American rapper Flau’jae Johnson made the case for them in her stunning black mini. Later in the evening, the athlete changed into a sleek metallic set to perform her newly released music on stage.
Lindsey Vonn
Former professional alpine skier Lindsey Vonn definitely earned the title of most daring on the ESPSYs red carpet. She stepped out in a floor-length yellow silk gown with a side cut-out and daring side slit.
Serena Williams
An ESPYs roundup wouldn’t be complete without Serena Williams—and not simply because she was the host of the 2024 ceremony. The tennis icon flexed her impeccable sense of style in a flattering black gown with glamorous silver sequined detailing.
Candace Parker
The retired WNBA star opted for something simple, but ever so sleek. We loved the chocolate brown number for its delicate ruching and flattering high-low fit.
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne’s dress speaks for itself. The LSU gymnast couldn’t have been more fit for a red carpet in her gilded gold gown. It was timeless in form and totally unique in color—the perfect combo.
Allyson Felix
We’re never not impressed by Allyson Felix. Between her incredible track career, her outspoken advocacy for female athletes (and particularly mothers) and her red carpet style, she is ever-inspiring. The former Olympian looked glamorous in her three-dimensional white mini dress.
Brenna Huckaby
Paralympian Brenna Huckaby’s style was classic in form and eye-catching in color. The pop of red made for a eye-catching carpet appearance.
Katie Austin
Like Vonn, former Division I athlete and current fitness instructor Katie Austin opted for a little edge at the annual awards show. Her red gown featured a fitted skirt and a series of daring cut-outs in the bodice—simply incredible.