Swimsuit

The Best Dressed at the 2024 ESPYs: Lindsey Vonn, Flau’jae Johnson, Olivia Dunne and More

The red carpet was a star-studded affair—and the fashion followed suit.

Martha Zaytoun

Lindsey Vonn, Flau’jae Johnson and Olivia Dunne
Lindsey Vonn, Flau’jae Johnson and Olivia Dunne / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images, Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images and Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Last night marked the 32nd annual ESPY Awards, a celebration of excellence across all sports. And while it’s certainly an opportunity to commemorate the incredible achievements of athletes at all levels, it’s also a chance for those very athletes to show off their impeccable fashion senses.

The red carpet was overrun with star athletes, who showed up in their absolute best for the evening. While choosing our favorites was near impossible, we did our best to capture the essence of ESPYs fashion with the following red carpet styles.

Flau’jae Johnson

Flau’jae Johnson
Flau’jae Johnson / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Sculptural gowns are in, and LSU basketball player and American rapper Flau’jae Johnson made the case for them in her stunning black mini. Later in the evening, the athlete changed into a sleek metallic set to perform her newly released music on stage.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Von
Lindsey Vonn / Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Former professional alpine skier Lindsey Vonn definitely earned the title of most daring on the ESPSYs red carpet. She stepped out in a floor-length yellow silk gown with a side cut-out and daring side slit.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams
Serena Williams / Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

An ESPYs roundup wouldn’t be complete without Serena Williams—and not simply because she was the host of the 2024 ceremony. The tennis icon flexed her impeccable sense of style in a flattering black gown with glamorous silver sequined detailing.

Candace Parker

Candace Parker
Candace Parker / Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The retired WNBA star opted for something simple, but ever so sleek. We loved the chocolate brown number for its delicate ruching and flattering high-low fit.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Dunne’s dress speaks for itself. The LSU gymnast couldn’t have been more fit for a red carpet in her gilded gold gown. It was timeless in form and totally unique in color—the perfect combo.

Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix
Allyson Felix / Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

We’re never not impressed by Allyson Felix. Between her incredible track career, her outspoken advocacy for female athletes (and particularly mothers) and her red carpet style, she is ever-inspiring. The former Olympian looked glamorous in her three-dimensional white mini dress.

Brenna Huckaby

Brenna Huckaby
Brenna Huckaby / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Paralympian Brenna Huckaby’s style was classic in form and eye-catching in color. The pop of red made for a eye-catching carpet appearance.

Katie Austin

Katie Austin
Katie Austin / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Like Vonn, former Division I athlete and current fitness instructor Katie Austin opted for a little edge at the annual awards show. Her red gown featured a fitted skirt and a series of daring cut-outs in the bodice—simply incredible.

Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a Lifestyle & Trending News writer for SI Swimsuit. Before joining the team, Martha worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Martha loves to watercolor and oil paint, run or water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

Home/SwimNews