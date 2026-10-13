Olivia Dunne, Brooks Nader and More Hit the Sand in Style in First ‘Baywatch’ Trailer

Late last year, Deadline reported that Baywatch would be the latest hit show to get the reboot treatment. The exciting news meant the series—slated to hit Fox in January 2027—would introduce a whole new generation to the iconic red-swimsuit-wearing lifeguards. And here at SI Swimsuit, we were even more excited when it was revealed that two magazine stars, Olivia Dunne and Brooks Nader, landed recurring roles on the program.

Since then, both models have teased clips and photos from their time on set as fans waited not-so-patiently for their first official look at the franchise. Well, this week, the wait finally ended when the show dropped its first full-length trailer for Season 1.

Best known for its high-energy action and as the star-making vehicle for ‘90s icon Pamela Anderson, the original Baywatch followed a group of Los Angeles-based lifeguards as they saved lives on the shoreline—often in slow motion. While the reboot isn’t a direct remake, the new series will center on original Baywatch character Hobie Buchannon (played in the reboot by Stephen Amell). As the first trailer showed, the main story follows the longtime lifeguard as he rekindles his relationship with his estranged daughter (played by Jessica Belkin).

The action-packed trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, Oct. 13, embraced nostalgic vibes while giving fans a closer look at the star-studded cast. Alongside Amell, Belkin, Dunne and Nader, the show will also feature Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Noah Beck and many more, plus a few familiar faces from the original series. While they’re both newcomers to acting, Dunne and Nader have plenty of experience strutting their stuff on the sand as members of the SI Swimsuit family!

Dunne has appeared in the magazine four times, and she landed on the cover in 2025 with her beautiful Bermuda feature. Meanwhile, Nader is an SI Swimsuit legend, and she actually channeled the iconic Baywatch one-piece for her 2023 cover in the Dominican Republic. Most recently, both models posed for their 2026 shoots in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones ready to welcome the show’s fun and flirty summertime vibes to our autumnal social media feeds. Many franchise fans stopped by the Instagram comments to share their thoughts on the first trailer and their excitement for the show’s return.

“Can January come sooner?!?😍,” Dunne penned. Nader concurred, simply adding, “COME ON JAN.”

“The perfect trailer doesn’t exist, but this gets really, really close. I’m so in,” one user applauded.

“Huge fan of the original. Can’t wait to see this one. 🔥,” another commenter concluded.

To watch the full Baywatch Season 1 trailer on YouTube, click here.

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