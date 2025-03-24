Olivia Dunne Celebrates LSU’s SEC Championship Win Covered in Confetti: ‘Ring SECured’
This weekend Olivia Dunne found herself at the heart of LSU’s celebration—literally—sprawled across the floor and covered in a vibrant storm of purple, yellow and white confetti. The NCAA gymnast and social media sensation joined her teammates in ringing in their second consecutive SEC Championship victory after the meet on March 22 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Tigers delivered a record-breaking performance, scoring 198.200—the highest in program history at the SEC Championships. Standout routines from Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan and Konnor McClain helped secure the title, including an impressive collective beam score of 49.450.
Dunne, who didn’t compete in the meet against Oklahoma due to injury, played a spirited role in the post-meet festivities. She captured moments of herself and her teammates joyfully hoisting the trophy and celebrating their hard-earned win. They even continued the excitement post-meet in their hotel rooms, proudly sporting brand-new winner T-shirts.
With their SEC crown secure, LSU now turns its attention to the NCAA Championships, where they’ll aim to extend their reign and chase back-to-back national titles. The defending women’s national champions enter the tournament ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time in program history, adding even more excitement to their quest for another win.
“ring SECured💍😼 #SECchamps #ringszn,” she captioned the heartfelt carousel full of emotions. On her Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old added gushed: “Purple reign 4ever.” In the second pic, the two-time SI Swimsuit model and teammate KJ Johnson kissed the beautiful trophy, and in another slide, the entire team rejoiced while on their tour bus.
“yessss queen so proud of you 🤍 going out with a bang,” fellow SI Swim model XANDRA commented.
“But how do you come up with the punniest captions…,” Samantha Peszeck chimed.
“Ayeeeee let’s goooo,” Alex Subers cheered.
Dunne, who first fell in love with the sport at three, is wrapping up her fifth and final year at LSU, closing out an impressive collegiate gymnastics career. Off the mat, beam and bars, the New Jersey native has built an enormous social media following with more than 13.3 million fans across TikTok and Instagram. Her online presence has propelled her to become the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, thanks to lucrative NIL partnerships and brand deals. Dunne is an ambassador for Vuori and American Eagle, among other major brands, and continues to use her platform to inspire young athletes. In 2023, she launched the Livvy Fund, a groundbreaking initiative designed to help fellow female student athletes secure opportunities and elevate their profiles in the rapidly evolving collegiate sports landscape.
“The collectives mostly go to the men’s sports here at LSU and I just want to fight for equal NIL opportunities. Over the past two years, I’ve learned so much from these brands, so I just want to help educate others and help give equal opportunities,” she said. “I just want to show other girls that they can have it all, they can be a savvy businesswoman, they can capitalize on their NIL while still in college. I feel like it’s a way for me to leave my mark here at LSU. It’s surreal that I’m even in this position to help others, but I feel like that’s what I was always meant to do.”