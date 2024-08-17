Olivia Dunne Dazzles in Black Cut-Out Monokini in This Film Pic From Portugal
Olivia Dunne made her SI Swimsuit debut in sunny Puerto Rico last year, and proved her versatility as a model when she traveled to the breathtaking landscapes of the culture-rich European country of Portugal. The LSU gymnast, who announced she will be returning to compete with the team for a fifth and final season, reunited with photographer Ben Watts for her rookie appearance in the 60th anniversary issue this year.
“Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed. It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal,” the 21-year-old gushed while on location. “Ever since my last SI shoot, I feel like it just opened a bunch of new doors into the modeling world and media world. Last year was my first year [with SI Swimsuit], and all the girls welcomed me with open arms—I consider them my SI family now. Everyone is just so friendly, and we just have a blast on set.”
Dunne, Watts and the SI Swimsuit team collectively are all still not over the model’s beautiful 2024 photo shoot, especially this daring and sultry black one-piece from Agent Provocateur. The photographer shared a film pic of Dunne in the look to Instagram on Aug. 14.
This bold, midriff- and chest-baring swimsuit is a “contemporary” meets sexy vibe, and features a high-leg silhouette and criss-cross halter straps.
Today, the NCAA athlete, who is the highest-paid college athlete, uses her platform to raise awareness for college sports and NIL, while also sharing relatable college student content. The New Jersey native has amassed a following of 13.4 million across Instagram and TikTok.