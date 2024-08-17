Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne Dazzles in Black Cut-Out Monokini in This Film Pic From Portugal

The two-time SI Swimsuit model stunned in the daring Agent Provocateur one-piece.

Ananya Panchal

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne made her SI Swimsuit debut in sunny Puerto Rico last year, and proved her versatility as a model when she traveled to the breathtaking landscapes of the culture-rich European country of Portugal. The LSU gymnast, who announced she will be returning to compete with the team for a fifth and final season, reunited with photographer Ben Watts for her rookie appearance in the 60th anniversary issue this year.

“Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed. It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal,” the 21-year-old gushed while on location. “Ever since my last SI shoot, I feel like it just opened a bunch of new doors into the modeling world and media world. Last year was my first year [with SI Swimsuit], and all the girls welcomed me with open arms—I consider them my SI family now. Everyone is just so friendly, and we just have a blast on set.”

Dunne, Watts and the SI Swimsuit team collectively are all still not over the model’s beautiful 2024 photo shoot, especially this daring and sultry black one-piece from Agent Provocateur. The photographer shared a film pic of Dunne in the look to Instagram on Aug. 14.

Today, the NCAA athlete, who is the highest-paid college athlete, uses her platform to raise awareness for college sports and NIL, while also sharing relatable college student content. The New Jersey native has amassed a following of 13.4 million across Instagram and TikTok.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Necklace by Classic Silver, certified as Filigrana de Portugal. Bracelets by Ottoman Hands. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
