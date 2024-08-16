Olivia Dunne Is Astonishing in These 5 Swimwear Pics in Portugal
After posing for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue as a featured athlete in Puerto Rico, NCAA gymnast Olivia Dunne returned to the fold as a rookie in this year’s 60th anniversary issue. The 21-year-old social media superstar traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal, where she was photographed by Ben Watts in the Douro Valley region.
The styling on set matched the southern European country’s romantic surroundings, as the SI Swimsuit fashion team selected suits that blended popular balletcore and cottagecore aesthetics. Dunne rocked lots of pastel bikinis and floral suits while on location.
“Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed,” Dunne stated while in Portugal. “It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal.”
“Unreal” is also a great way to describe the incredible images that resulted from Dunne’s time in front of the camera in Portugal. The New Jersey native is a natural, and her second consecutive collaboration with Watts was even better than the first.
Dunne, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, will soon return to LSU for her fifth and final year of eligibility as a Tiger. She and her teammates took home their first national championship title earlier this spring. In honor of her continued success as an athlete, content creator and model, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite photographs of Dunne from this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue in Portugal, below.