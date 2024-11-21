Olivia Dunne Officially Crowned LSU Super Senior in Radiant Media Day Pics
This past spring, the LSU gymnastics team took home the NCAA Championship title for the first time in program history. It was a historic feat, secured by a tremendously talented group of athletes. Now, months later, several members of the championship squad have returned to the gym in Baton Rouge for another season.
For a handful, it’s only their second or third season at LSU—they secured a ring in their early years and will chase a repeat for a few more seasons. For the rest, this is their last chance at another title. The latter is led by five super seniors, who have opted into their “COVID season,” a fifth year of Division I athletic eligibility granted to those athletes in college during the pandemic.
Among the group of fifth-year students who made the decision to return is our very own Olivia Dunne. Though opting into a fifth season on the Tigers squad wasn’t a given for the 22-year-old, it likewise wasn’t a hard decision. Sure, she has found great success as a content creator in recent years, but a full-time content creation career will always be an option for her. Another year at LSU, on the other hand, only comes on offer once.
So she’s back in Baton Rouge and gearing up for what will certainly be her last season on the squad. Unfortunately for her (and her fans), she will have run out of eligibility after the 2024-25 season. Thus, she’s making the most of her last go-round.
For the Tigers, the year kicked off with a powerful media day operation. The outtakes were just as fierce as we expected from the 2024 NCAA Champions. But some of our favorite photos are the handful that the official LSU gymnastics Instagram account just shared. The carousel highlighted the five super seniors on the squad this year. In several of the photos, the powerful athletes (Dunne included) could be seen crowning themselves super seniors with a gilded gold crown.
The season officially kicks off on Jan. 3 with a home meet against Iowa State. Though there is still a ways to go until they return to competition, we have no doubt that the squad is ready. In fact, the media day photos are proof that they are just that. We can’t wait to see what the season holds for them.