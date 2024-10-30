Olivia Dunne Gives Us Peek From the Gymnastics Floor in Sparkly LSU Leotard
This summer, gymnast Olivia Dunne announced she would be returning to LSU for a fifth and final year to continue her stint with the Tigers. The 22-year-old, who is the most-followed college athlete on social media and highest-paid female college athlete, thrilled fans with her big news who can’t wait to see her back on the floor. And though the meets don’t start until the new year, Dunne has already started to share updates with her followers from gymnastics practice.
This week, the New Jersey native took to TikTok from the gym, rocking a sparkly LSU leotard with the school’s purple and gold colors. She wore her hair up in a ponytail with her bangs hanging on the side and had her nails painted a light yellow color. Dunne used a sound from the intro of Travis Scott’s song “SIRENS,” which mentions a “utopia.” Watch her video here. “this leo is utopia,” she captioned her video, referencing her uniform.
In the video, Dunne showed off her leotard to her followers before capturing an aerial shot of the LSU gym behind her. She’s evidently getting prepared for the upcoming season and fans love to see it.
“GORGEOUS GORGEOUS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one excited fan commented on her video.
“beautiful,” another chimed in.
“I’m being you for Halloween,” a third added, sparking our curiosity to see how many fans dress up as the gymnast on Oct. 31.
When announcing her return to LSU for a final year, Dunne said in her statement, “No matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there‘s just something about LSU,” noting that the past four years at the college “changed [her] life.” The 2023-2024 season brought the Tigers their first national championship title with the NCAA Championships, meaning there’s a ton of attention on the team heading into their next season. We have no doubt Dunne and her fellow gymnasts will crush it.
And the years 2023 and 2024 weren‘t big ones for Dunne just because of gymnastics. The internet personality, who dates MLB player Paul Skenes, made her SI Swimsuit debut on the pages of our 2023 magazine, jetting off to Puerto Rico where she was photographed on the beach by Ben Watts. And just earlier this year, Dunne returned for another shoot, this time in Portugal, shot by Watts again.
“When people look at my Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] photos, I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds. You can be an athlete, you can be in school, you can do modeling,” Dunne shared on set in 2023. “And you can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all.”
At a young age, Dunne has proved to be a multi-hyphenate worth paying attention to. We can’t wait for the LSU Tigers season to officially begin!