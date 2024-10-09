Olivia Dunne Just Dropped Her LSU Gymnastics Media Day Pics and the Results Are Flawless
It’s always a good day when LSU media day pics are released. Gymnast Olivia Dunne, who just began her fifth and final year with the Tigers gymnastics team, often goes viral, and her fierce, powerful and feminine media day images are no different.
The 22-year-old wowed in her signature sparkly black leotard with subtle gold and purple panels covered in rhinestones. Her long blonde locks were pulled back into a loose, low ponytail and she opted for a fresh and glowy glam look with wispy lashes and glossy pink lips. She flaunted her impeccable modeling skills, flexibility and toned figure in a variety of cool poses, which she posted to Instagram.
In the cover snap, she was captured from the side with one knee popped, one hand on her hip and the other dangling a gold crown on one finger. In another photo, the New Jersey native laid on the ground, propping herself up with her forearms with one leg extended into the air and her toes pointed. In another slide, Dunne gracefully struck a landing pose with her arms straight and legs flexed. She nailed her splits position with her knees bent and arms in the air in another, and each image was a perfect display of poise and precision.
Besides flawless execution in her gymnastics poses, Dunne’s impact reaches far beyond the mat. As the highest-paid female college athlete, she is not just a gymnast but a trailblazer in the world of NIL. With millions of followers across platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Passes, her success has paved the way for other female athletes to explore new financial opportunities and redefine what it means to be a college athlete.
“5th times the charm!😁 #superseniorszn,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who posed for Ben Watts in Puerto Rico and Portugal, captioned the post that she shared with her 5.3 million IG followers.
“princess,” two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton commented.
“stunna,” Katie Sigmond added.
“5th year slay,” Hanna Cavinder wrote.
“SHES NOT DUNNE🤩🤩,” Gabi Gibson declared.
“I JUST LOVE THIS AND U💜,” fellow Tiger Lexi Zeiss chimed.
“SUPER YEAR SUPERWOMAN,” teammate Aleah Finn gushed.
Earlier this year, the Tigers won the 2024 NCAA women’s gymnastics championship for the first time ever, and the team is hoping to secure the title again once competition season begins next January.