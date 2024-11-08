Olivia Dunne Is Prepping for ‘College GameDay’ Gig in Hilarious Instagram Reel
Olivia Dunne is not taking her role as a guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay lightly. In fact, the LSU gymnast is preparing herself by studying the game of football.
In an Instagram reel she posted to her account on Thursday, Nov. 7, the two-time SI Swimsuit model donned a studious pair of clear-rimmed glasses and held a notepad and a pencil in hand as she watched game tape. “Me studying football so I don’t embarrass myself on college game day,” was written across the screen.
Dunne, clad in a purple and yellow LSU crewneck sweatshirt, appeared pensive and nodded along as she took notes before pivoting her camera to her computer, where she was taking in an LSU football game.
“I’m just a girl @collegegameday,” the 22-year-old, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, wrote in her caption. Several of her 5.3 million followers on the platform chimed in to the comments section to cheer her on.
“Can’t wait to see you on Game Day,” one person wrote. “Geaux Tigers!”
“You're going to be great!” someone else added. “Looking forward to watching you.”
“I normally don't watch pregame hype ... but I will not miss this one,” another user shared. “LET’S GEAUX !!!🐅🏈🐅🏈🐅🏈🐅.”
“@livvydunne and @paulskenes y’all are going to be so much fun to watch on @collegegameday #geauxtigers #foreverlsu💜💛,” an additional fan stated.
Dunne and Skenes, a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, are both LSU alumni and will return to campus for College GameDay ahead of LSU’s football game against Alabama at 7:30 p.m. ET. Dunne is currently gearing up for her fifth and final season with the Tigers gymnastics team, while Skenes was part of the 2023 LSU baseball team that earned the College World Series win. The LSU Tigers are currently sitting at 6-2 on the season and are ranked fourth in the SEC. Meanwhile, the Alabama Crimson Tide are also 6-2 and ranked sixth in the conference.
And while Dunne is clearly taking her studies seriously ahead of Saturday morning’s live show, she’s no stranger to LSU football. The elite gymnast has attended games this fall, documenting her time in the stands on Instagram with friends while clad in a black mini skirt and animal print boots.
We’re looking forward to watching Dunne and Skenes live tomorrow morning! Be sure to tune in, when live coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.