Olivia Dunne Sends Funny Message to Paul Skenes Fans While Sporting a Black Dress and Fur Coat
Olivia Dunne wants you to back off her man!
The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star, who made her debut with the franchise in 2023 and landed on the 2025 cover after a dreamy shoot in Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts, showed off her playful side in a new TikTok featuring boyfriend and MLB pitcher Paul Skenes.
The two, both 23 years old, were dressed to the nines and heading out for a night in New York City during the baseball offseason—but not before filming a little content for their fans.
“The boy is mine”
In the video, Dunne leaned into the “mob wife aesthetic,” wearing a curve-hugging black dress under a luxurious oversized fur coat. Her platinum blonde hair was styled half-up with a clip, and her glam featured her signature dark winged eyeliner, shimmery inner-corner highlight, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips.
The former LSU gymnast lip-synced to Brandy and Monica’s iconic 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine,” mouthing the line, “I’m sorry that you seem to be confused. He belongs to me. The boy is mine,” while laughing and gesturing toward Skenes in the background. He gave a cheeky smile as the camera turned to him, rocking a crisp white button-down shirt and neutral-toned gingham blazer.
“Back off boys 😘 #fyp #bf #baseball #mlb,” she wrote in the caption, a subtle but hilarious way of acknowledging the attention Skenes gets both online and in the stands.
Couple goals
The video is just the latest from the power couple, who first went public in summer 2023 when Dunne was spotted wearing Skenes’s jersey at the College World Series. The duo met while attending LSU and have been inseparable ever since.
“I saw him in the dugout and I thought he was cute,” Dunne revealed of how the two met. “I could never actually watch him pitch because he would pitch on Friday nights, and that’s when we were competing, so I had no clue what he was capable of at the time. I had friends introduce us, and we started dating.”
Career moves
Dunne, who helped lead LSU to its first-ever women’s gymnastics NCAA championship in 2024, is now focused on building her post-collegiate empire through modeling, content creation and brand partnerships. She recently signed with Wasserman and Brillstein Entertainment Partners for management, purchased property in both New York City and Jupiter, Fla., and continues to support young women in sports through her Livvy Fund.
“Wasserman has an amazing track record of empowering women athletes and talent around the globe,” she said. “I’m thrilled to join the team as I continue building my career across sports and entertainment.”