Happy Birthday to Olivia Dunne: Cover Star, Gymnastics Champion and Social Media Icon
Olivia Dunne turns 23 today, Oct. 1, and while it feels like she’s been dominating the internet—and our hearts—for years, the LSU graduate is just getting started. From viral floor routines to magazine covers and million-dollar brand deals, the New Jersey native has carved out a path entirely her own, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a front-row seat to her meteoric rise.
Her SI Swimsuit legacy
Dunne made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, traveling to Puerto Rico with photographer Ben Watts for her first-ever professional modeling shoot. The following year, she reunited with Watts for the 60th anniversary issue in Portugal, bringing her signature blend of athleticism and confidence to the shoot. For 2025, she returned for a third consecutive year—this time in Bermuda—and landed one of four solo covers of the issue.
“This suit, this bikini... like this was the one. I felt like such a baddie in it, truly,” Dunne said when seeing her official cover image for the first time.
The three-time brand star now stands alongside the likes of Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan as a leading face of a bold new chapter for the franchise.
In May, she opened the iconic annual SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week in Miami—her first time gracing a catwalk.
From gym floor to global stage
Dunne’s career started with a sparkly pink leotard at age 3 and quickly accelerated to national success. She made her elite debut in 2014 and joined the U.S. junior national team by age 14. Choosing the collegiate path over elite competition, she accepted a full scholarship to LSU and became one of the most-watched athletes in the NCAA.
In 2024, she helped lead the Tigers to their first-ever national championship title. The following year, she and her team earned the SEC crown.
NIL trailblazer and internet powerhouse
Beyond the mat, Dunne became the highest-paid female college athlete in history, thanks to her savvy embrace of NIL deals and her massive social media following—now totaling over 13 million across platforms. She’s appeared on Forbes Top Creators list multiple times and remains one of the few female athletes consistently breaking into creator-dominated rankings.
In 2022, she launched the Livvy Fund at LSU to help educate and empower other women athletes to capitalize on brand-building opportunities. “It’s possible for any young girl to do,” she said. “I want to provide education on how to get started and how to [put] yourself at the forefront of something that’s still so new.”
Life after college—and modeling, reimagined
Now a retired NCAA athlete, Dunne is leaning into her post-grad life in New York City, where she recently gave fans a peek into her first apartment with a cheeky TikTok “house tour.” Between brand trips, front-row seats at New York Fashion Week and launching new campaigns, she’s proving that her influence stretches far beyond the gym.
Whether she’s posing on the beaches or sharing a candid moment from game day with boyfriend and MLB star Paul Skenes, Dunne continues to write her own story—and inspire millions along the way.