Olivia Dunne Shows Off Impressively Toned Figure as She Preps for LSU Gymnastics Season
As a fifth-year senior, Olivia Dunne has been preparing to return to the LSU Tigers gymnastics team for months now. After deciding she would be making a comeback for her final year this summer, the 22-year-old New Jersey native hasn’t shied away from giving her fans glimpses from the mat as she practices for the season to begin later this week. As the most-followed college athlete and highest-paid female college athlete, Dunne knows a thing or two when it comes to attracting an audience. And the two-time SI Swimsuit model is doing just that with her latest Instagram post.
Sharing photos from the LSU gym, Dunne was a tanned and toned angel in two of her purple and gold sparkly leotards and her hair up in a bun with a purple ribbon. Performing from the mat to the beam, she was the picture of grace as she showed off her muscular figure and impressive form. “New year 🔜 same goal,” the internet sensation, who dates Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, captioned the series of photos below shared to her 5.4 million followers.
“Killing it,” YouTuber Katie Feeney commented.
“The best ever😍,” content creator Grace Boor added.
“Face card is giving!!” fellow LSU gymnast and fifth-year senior Alyona Shchennikova wrote, followed by “😍🔥.”
“🙌 Beautiful!!” Dunne’s mom Katherine added.
“cannot wait to see you shine!!!” wrote another—and we can’t help but agree.
Of course, the NCAA Championship title is one of Dunne’s biggest goals going into the 2025 season. She helped the LSU Tigers reach the win in 2024, a first in the team’s history. But that’s not all. The new year will give her a chance to really prove herself as an individual competitor, something she’s manifesting as 2024 comes to an end. When announcing that she’d be returning to LSU for another year, she admitted that she felt like she had “more to give.”
“This past year I found a renewed love of the sport. I had trained a lot in the off season, so I felt really strong and healthy from the start and ready to contribute,” Dunne said. “I really enjoyed the dynamic of the team this year and it all came together well. Winning the national championships was a great team accomplishment, but I feel like I have more to give as an individual competitor.”
As the year comes to an end and another one begins, Dunne is taking some time for reflection while also looking ahead to what she wants to accomplish in 2025. Without a doubt, it’ll be a big year for the Livvy Fund founder, even if 2024 was a monumental one. Along with her accolades in gymnastics, the celeb returned to the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit earlier this year, after being photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal for the most gorgeous spread of photos. She made her debut with the brand in 2023 where she was featured as an athlete, and this year was featured as a rookie.
After appearing in the LSU gymnastics team’s annual Gym 101 exhibition earlier this month, Dunne is more ready than ever for the season to officially begin. The Tigers will compete on Friday, Jan. 3 when taking on Iowa State. Tune into the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET to follow along.