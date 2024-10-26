15 Photos of Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes That Prove They're Couple Goals
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne knows how to attract an audience, whether it’s on the gymnastics mat at LSU, on the pages of our magazines, or on social media. Her national reach has grown in recent years to the tune of 5.3 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 8 million on TikTok. In 2023, she made her SI Swimsuit debut, posing in beautiful Puerto Rico photographed by Ben Watts, and she returned to the brand earlier this year for a stunning photo shoot in Portugal, also shot by Watts.
Along with Dunne’s undeniable gymnastics skills and fun personality online, fans are particularly invested in her relationship with boyfriend Paul Skenes, an MLB player currently on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dunne recently explained that their romance works so well because they’re so different, calling them “like yin and yang.” They’ve obviously got the chemistry and connection to make it work, but if you didn’t know that by now, take a look at the list of photos below to be convinced.
Dunne and Skenes have been romantically linked since June 2023, and just over a year later they made their red carpet debut at the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show on July 16, 2024. In addition to posing for photographers on the carpet, the cute duo took private photos in front of a brown backdrop to commemorate the moment. Though the couple has shared many more pics together on social media, the Red Carpet Show is the only red carpet event where they’ve been photographed side by side.
We can tell you how great Dunne and Skenes look together, but this photo above is worth a thousand words!
In late September, Dunne shared five photos of herself and her beau in a photo dump on Instagram. In honor of Skene’s rookie year on the Pirates, the SI Swimsuit model chose photos from different stadiums as well as a particularly swoon-worthy shot of the pair celebrating Skene being named as the starting pitcher in this year's All-Star Game. It was a huge feat for the 22-year-old athlete, and the couple celebrated with a pizza, champagne, and balloons.
The final shot in Dunne’s photo series is a funny one, seeing her pose from the audience at Yankees Stadium. She perfectly placed her hand so it would look like she was holding Skene in between her fingers. Too cute!
Over the summer, Dunne and Skenes spent some quality time on the water, enjoying the warm sun and each other. On June 23, the TikToker shared two new photos of the pair together, lounging on a boat near Rachel Carson Bridge in Pittsburgh. Dunne sported a simple yet timeless green two-piece while the MLB player wore grey basketball shorts and a muted purple t-shirt. The first shot shows them looking into each other's eyes, and we can definitely tell they had a summer of love.
Taking us back to the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show in July, Dunne and Skenes were also photographed on the red carpet, of course. This one above is our personal favorite of the two from the event, seeing the gymnast look up lovingly at her partner and smiling. The two rocked fantastic fits, with Dunne wearing a slinky, silver, glittery floor-length dress and Skenes showing up in a white tux with a black tie.
On the carpet, Dunne called the event “so cool,” adding of her first time walking down a carpet with a boyfriend: “It’s different from any other red carpet I’ve ever been on. This is so chaotic; I’m having a blast! I’ve never walked on a carpet with anybody, so I was like ‘Alright are we going to hold hands? What are we going to do?’ It just came to us naturally when we got out here.”
Nearly a year ago, Dunne and Skenes went out for date night in November 2023, with the 22-year-old sharing two shots of their evening above. Staring into each other's eyes is clearly a signature pose for the two, and their fans won't ever get tired of it. In the photos, Dunne wore a royal blue, satin floor-length dress, with Skenes rocking a black tux and yellow tie.
In true Dunne and Skenes fashion, the duo smiled at each other while looking into each other’s eyes in a post the gymnast shared in May, seen above, featuring three cute photos of the pair. Celebrating the baseballer’s season so far, Dunne complimented her boyfriend in her caption, writing, “Way to go Bucco💛.” The shots were taken on the field at PNC Park, the Pirates’ stadium in Pittsburgh. In the third photo, you can see that Dunne wore a button on her chest featuring a photo of Skenes, proving she's his biggest fan.
And last but not least, Dunne’s first appearance on Skene’s Instagram grid came in September 2023 when the pair attended an LSU football game together. Repping their college colors, the baseball player had recently graduated while the gymnast had just begun a new school year. Skenes seemed happy to be back at his alma mater, and I’m sure having Dunne on his arm made it a whole lot sweeter.
Dunne wowed in a form-fitting, yellow floral dress and completed the look with tortoise shell sunglasses, while Skenes rocked a purple LSU Nike polo, off-white shorts, and a Nuthin Fancy hat. The recent graduate beat the sun with sunglasses as well.
As Dunne and Skenes continue to grow in their respective careers, their fans are happy they have each other to lean on. See, we told you they were couple goals!