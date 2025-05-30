We’re Celebrating Olivia Ponton’s 23rd Birthday With These 4 Magical Memories From Montenegro
Olivia Ponton’s infectious personality is magnetic, and it was on full display during her first SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Montenegro.
Joining photographer James Macari, the social media content creator flew to the Eastern European nation for a seaside shoot that kicked off a two-year stint with the magazine.
“When I got the call for [the] SI Swimsuit issue, I didn’t believe it happened for weeks,” Ponton told Grazia. “I was even on set shooting in Montenegro, and I was just like, ‘This isn’t real. Olivia, snap out of this. This is a dream. You’re going to wake up tomorrow morning.’”
The model went on to tell SI Swimsuit that shooting with the brand was a major professional goal of hers—one that she not only envisioned but manifested.
“I made a TikTok about ‘What’s my motivation?’ [and] obviously I had to put Sports Illustrated in it,” Ponton explained. “[SI Swimsuit] actually ended up commenting on the TikTok. Then, I got the phone call about this trip [...] and I literally, like, broke down on the floor. [It’s] such a dream to be here and I’m so thankful.”
The Florida native has garnered a massive fan base made up of nearly 2.9 million Instagram followers and 7.6 million TikTok followers to date. It’s her authenticity, she noted, that gravitates her viewers to her.
“I post my life and show up online how I am every day. If I have a bad day, I talk about it. If I have the best day, I also talk about it,” Ponton told the brand in 2023. “I think that has led to me fostering a really close community online and has given people something that they can hopefully connect to.”
With SI Swimsuit, the rookie not only dazzled on the shoreline but also participated in several exhilarating activities in Montenegro, such as cliff jumping and parasailing.
“Thank you so much Sports Illustrated for giving me the motivation to do this,” Ponton shared from the sky. “Because I would not do this, I think, for anyone else.” She also provided a reassuring shoutout to home, stating, “Mom, if you’re watching this: I’m safe, okay?”
Ponton returned to the fold in 2023 for a stunning sophomore shoot in Dominica, where she shared a meaningful sentiment on her lasting impact at SI Swimsuit.
“When young girls see me in the magazine, I hope that they see a human being to look up to that’s a part of the LGBTQ community,” Ponton said.