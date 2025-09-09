Olivia Ponton Joins Olivia Dunne in Taking Over NFL Campaigns This Season
Football season is in full effect. How is two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton kicking off the fall 2025 season? In the bathtub, of course!
For her latest campaign with Fanatics Sportsbook, Ponton serves sporty realness in football gear while in a gorgeous white tub. She dons black shoulder pads over a black long-sleeve shirt for the upper half of her outfit and sports a bright red pair of shorts for the bottom half. She also added a pair of black see-through knee-highs to her ensemble, bringing everything together to make an athletic look that’s fabulous for any football fan.
Check out Ponton’s Instagram post here.
The campaign is a great nod to her fellow SI Swimsuit model, Olivia Dunne. In her Fanatics Sportsbook ad, Dunne enjoyed sitting in a porcelain surrounded by suds, too. Together, the Olivias brighten up bathtub time, bringing fun and ferocity to the bathroom.
And speaking of bathrooms, Ponton received a brief scare from the bathroom lights flickering on and off during her recent New York City staycation at Fouquet’s in Tribeca. But she didn’t let a little bit of faulty electricity stop her from enjoying a nice rinse off in the shower.
After a quick refresh, the model vlogged a few chill and amusing moments, including her friend Lauren trying on the same shoulder pads seen in Ponton’s recent Instagram collab. She also vlogged her time walking around New York City stores, shopping for whatever her heart desired—such as an eloquent white dress and an oversized dark grey sweater.
But what’s a New York City staycation without a fun night out? Ponton lived her life to the fullest, doing a night crawl in the city. Unfortunately, her morning recovery was interrupted by some classic construction near her hotel.
At the end of her vlog, she gave her fans a much-needed rundown of the books that she’s looking forward to reading for the fall season. From titles like The Inheritance Games and Lightlark to prints like The Notorious Virtues and Invitation Only, she has a diverse collection of books to entertain herself on those colder and cozier days. And if there was any doubt whether her passion for books is genuine, the bibliophile sets the record straight, letting her viewers know there's nothing fake about her hobby.
“I see those comments where people say that I don’t actually read the books and I just talk about them,” Ponton addressed in her latest vlog. “I actually read them. I spend a lot of my time in this crevice reading.”
Bathtubs, books and besties. Safe to say, Ponton’s New York City staycation was just what she needed.