Olivia Ponton Shines in These 5 Swimwear Pics From Montenegro

The two-time SI Swimsuit model traveled to the Balkan country for the 2022 issue.

Cara O’Bleness

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

A two-time SI Swimsuit model, Olivia Ponton first posed for the magazine in 2022, when she traveled to Montenegro with photographer James Macari. The 22-year-old Florida native then returned to the fold the following year. For the 2023 issue, she posed for visual artist Amanda Pratt in Dominica.

In addition to her two appearances in the annual SI Swimsuit Issue, Ponton is a content creator with a major following on TikTok and has worked with notable brands like SKIMS, Juicy Couture, Frankies Bikinis, Steve Madden and Ralph Lauren.

“Through being a part of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], I have been able to shoot with amazing photographers, travel to really cool places, and be a part of a really special community of women. I first started working with them when I was 18-years-old through TikTok, so I feel extremely honored that I was the first woman who they tapped into from that world,” Ponton stated in a Galore interview late last year. “At that young of age, it gave me the confidence boost to chase what I wanted and that is really what catapulted the start of my career. Shooting with their team has given me the confidence to chase my dreams. I am so thankful to be a part of the Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] family.”

We feel the same way! Below, we’re throwing it back to the brand feature that started it all with a few of our favorite photos from Ponton’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Montenegro.

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by INDAH. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Matte Collection. Top by Danielle Guizio. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Melissa Simone. Top by Andrea Almeida. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by JADE Swim. Earrings by SOKO. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
