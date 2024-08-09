Olivia Ponton Shines in These 5 Swimwear Pics From Montenegro
A two-time SI Swimsuit model, Olivia Ponton first posed for the magazine in 2022, when she traveled to Montenegro with photographer James Macari. The 22-year-old Florida native then returned to the fold the following year. For the 2023 issue, she posed for visual artist Amanda Pratt in Dominica.
In addition to her two appearances in the annual SI Swimsuit Issue, Ponton is a content creator with a major following on TikTok and has worked with notable brands like SKIMS, Juicy Couture, Frankies Bikinis, Steve Madden and Ralph Lauren.
“Through being a part of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], I have been able to shoot with amazing photographers, travel to really cool places, and be a part of a really special community of women. I first started working with them when I was 18-years-old through TikTok, so I feel extremely honored that I was the first woman who they tapped into from that world,” Ponton stated in a Galore interview late last year. “At that young of age, it gave me the confidence boost to chase what I wanted and that is really what catapulted the start of my career. Shooting with their team has given me the confidence to chase my dreams. I am so thankful to be a part of the Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] family.”
We feel the same way! Below, we’re throwing it back to the brand feature that started it all with a few of our favorite photos from Ponton’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Montenegro.