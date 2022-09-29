Olivia Ponton Uncovers What Led to Her Success on TikTok

Olivia Ponton attends as the Ultimate NYC Pride Soiree benefiting the NYC Anti-Violence Project at the Boom Boom Room in NYC. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

It’s often a mystery as to what makes one post or influencer more viral and/or popular than another. There’s no set formula to cracking the code, but SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton has some thoughts as to what has led to her own success on TikTok.

When asked by fellow SI Swimsuit model Georgina Burke about how she garnered such a big presence on that platform, Ponton offered a theory, saying, “I would say honestly [it’s because of] how consistent I am and how much I genuinely talk about things that are happening in my life. I’m not just posting all the best parts of my life. I’m posting kind of everything, whether I’m struggling with eating disorders or I’m struggling with anxiety and depression.”

Burke noted Ponton’s powerful influence on others. “I know a good friend of mine’s daughter idolizes you,” said Burke. “She goes through things that you go through and it’s showing her that it’s O.K. and it’s normal.” Ponton doesn’t have a data-driven or master marketing plan behind her content. She has shown that’s just not needed. Her genuine vulnerability and authenticity are enough to build a strong bond between her and her followers. She shows her truth and gains confidence from doing so (as does her audience).

Ponton is proud and excited about the community of people she’s brought together through her platform. “Honestly I feel like I’ve really helped grow this nice community, that I have around for people to look up to me in different ways,” she shared. This may have been the model’s rookie year with SI Swimsuit but it’s clear she’s already made an indelible mark on the brand.