Olivia Rodrigo Just Squashed Years-Long Beef Rumors With One Instagram Like
Pop music fans might finally put those Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift feud rumors to bed after the awkward songwriting credits dilemma unfolded back in 2021.
TMZ reports that Rodrigo liked an Instagram video of Swift’s glam bot moment at the 67th Grammys, an action that may just be a form of begging for people to give up the gossip. Since the “bad idea right?” singer confirmed she didn’t have “beef with anyone” when asked about her alleged feud with the “Fortnight” songstress in 2023, fans have been keeping a close eye on the pair for any hints at the current state of their relationship. Although this doesn’t outright say anything, it’s safe to say this social media activity proves they’ve let bygones be bygones.
Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift alleged drama explained
After it was reported in 2021 that Swift and Jack Antonoff would be given writing credits on Rodrigo’s smash hit song “Deja Vu,” all eyes were on the two singers to see what would happen next. The move came after Rodrigo admitted she pulled inspiration from Swift’s song “Cruel Summer” for the track.
Rodrigo had always looked up to Swift, covering her songs and publicly expressing her love for the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer many times. However, it seemed like the process of giving the 35-year-old songwriting credits might have been a bit of a slap in the face for the 21-year-old—especially when she made comments about feeling disappointment in people taking “things out of context” and “discredit[ing] any young woman’s work.”
Years later—and many questionable lyrics later from both sides—Rodrigo opened up on the song-writing credits situation with Rolling Stone, explaining that she was “a little caught off guard.”
“I don’t think I would ever personally do that,” Rodrigo added. “But who’s to say where I’ll be in 20, 30 years. All that I can do is write my songs and focus on what I can control.”
Over the years, Rodrigo also had to deal with the fallout of drama with her former fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter. And when Swift invited the “Espresso” singer to open for her on The Eras Tour for select dates, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the tension was growing. However, there have been positive updates in this timeline even before the recent IG support. Swift has been seen supporting Rodrigo at award shows, and over time, all the outside chatter quieted down.
But that doesn’t make Rodrigo’s recent like on Instagram less exciting. “OLIVIA RODRIGO LIKED THIS????” commented one fan, while another added, “OMG OLIVIA LIKED IT TAYLIVIA FOREVER 😭.” Plus, fans on Reddit have been all over it.
Real feud or not, fans of Rodrigo and Swift are living for this small—yet mighty—interaction.