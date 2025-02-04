Travis Kelce Gives Cute Response When Asked About a Taylor Swift Proposal After the Super Bowl
It’s officially the biggest week of the year for the NFL as we approach the highly anticipated Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 9. The Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl champs of the past two years, will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. These two teams faced off in 2023, with the Chiefs walking away victorious, and all eyes are on them to see if they can do it again—which would mean their third consecutive win, the first team to ever do it.
As the players of both teams arrive in New Orleans, they’re starting to do press ahead of the big game. And, when pop culture so seamlessly blends in with the lives of these NFL stars, it’s no surprise some are being asked about their personal lives. Of course, we’re talking about Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end who has been dating Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift for over a year.
Kelce and Swift have become the most buzz-worthy couple in the NFL, with the 35-year-old singer attending multiple games and even appearing on the field after big wins. Super Bowl LVII was a particularly special milestone in their relationship, when Swift celebrated with Kelce on the field after their victory, not hesitating to show major PDA—and making fans across the globe swoon.
According to E! News, the 35-year-old NFL player was asked by reporters during a press conference if he had plans to propose to Swift after the Super Bowl, to which Kelce, unsurprisingly, played coy. “Wouldn’t you like to know?” he reportedly responded on Monday, Feb. 3, with a smile.
Though Kelce wouldn’t divulge more details on their plans for the future, he did sweetly talk about Swift during other parts of the press conference, including calling her “quite the cook.” He also gushed over her “energy,” committed to bringing his A-game to the Super Bowl just like she does to every performance. When asked what his favorite Swift album is, he didn't hesitate to name The Tortured Poets Department, and his favorite song is “So High School”—unsurprising, considering it's about him.
Though we don’t know if we’d bank on a proposal on the field Sunday night, we are expecting Swift to be in attendance, at least. Though she undoubtedly has a busy schedule, now that her record-breaking Eras Tour has come to a close, she’s got more flexibility to travel for Kelce.
Don’t miss Super Bowl LIX this Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET. No matter what happens, we’re sure it will be a night to remember for both sports and pop culture fans.