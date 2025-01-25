Olivia Rodrigo Is a Snorkel Queen in Tiny Red Hot Bikini on Vacation With Tate McRae
Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae are (literally) starting 2025 with a splash. The two chart-topping artists were spotted enjoying a sun-soaked getaway together, along with bestie and actress Iris Apatow, and the pictures are stunning. Rodrigo began a fun Pinterest-worthy, wholesome photo dump with a gorgeous selfie of the trio looking all glammed up, sun-kissed and rosy.
The 21-year-old donned a black and white polka dot halter-neck dress, while McRae, also 21, donned a sheer spaghetti strap top and mesmerizing bronzed glam. In the second slide, the “good 4 u” singer showed off her chic swim style in an itty-bitty red bikini featuring a triangle-style top and cheeky ruched bottoms that perfectly complemented the tropical blue ocean paradise surrounding her.
Rodrigo accessorized with classic snorkeling gear including goggles and flippers and threw up a peace sign with her fingers. She flaunted her super slim, sculpted figure, tiny waist and washboard abs as she kept her eyes closed and slicked her hair back.
“🌸🌷👙,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 38.4 million followers on Jan. 23.
“Love u guys toooooo much,” McRae, who has had a super busy week between dropping her new single and music video “SPORTS CAR” and starring in Hailey Bieber’s new Rhode lip liner campaign, chimed.
The two artists, who have openly admired each other’s work, appear to have transformed their professional respect into a genuine friendship. Just a year ago, they shared a viral courtside moment at Crypto.com Arena while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets, even making an appearance on the jumbotron.
Rodrigo, a three-time Grammy Award-winner and Time’s “Entertainer of the Year,” knows the demands of her fast-paced career can take a toll. Balancing sold-out world tours while also working on new music and maintaining her sanity requires intentional self-care, something the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress has prioritized over the years.
“I do all the classic things: call my therapist, go to the gym, I eat really healthy, and I don’t drink. But being creative is the ultimate form of self-care for me,” she shared. “I could journal forever. Putting down all the random stuff that comes into my head. Or if I’m feeling anxious, I’ll make a list of all the things I’m grateful for. I find that journaling is always the antidote.”