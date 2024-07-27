Olympian Caroline Marks Showcased Her Surf Skills for SI Swimsuit in Turks and Caicos
When Caroline Marks turned pro at the age of 15, the surfer competed in that year’s 2018 World Surf League event, becoming the youngest female to ever do so. The Florida native went on to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she placed fourth overall in the women’s surfing competition.
Marks, 22, is looking to make it to the podium this year, as the first round of women’s events for the 2024 Paris Olympics are underway today. And though the summer games are being hosted in Paris this year, surf events will take place in the French Polynesian island of Tahiti.
The year before her Olympic debut, Marks posed for the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue in another gorgeous, tropical location. She worked with photographer James Macari in Turks and Caicos, where the athlete flaunted her surf skills on the water and posed in bright and beautiful swimwear in the sand.
“The Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] shoot has been something that’s been on my bucket list. It’s something I’ve always really wanted to do,” Marks stated at the time of her brand feature. “And, you know, as a female, showing your body can be really—you definitely have to have a lot of confidence. To show your body being in a bikini. That’s what our sport’s about—we’re always showing our skin a lot. People are constantly judging you. And I think what’s so cool about Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is that they celebrate every single type of body type.”
In honor of her Olympic competition starting up today, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots of Marks from her SI Swimsuit feature in Turks and Caicos.