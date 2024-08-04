Olympian Caroline Wozniacki Traded Tennis Whites for Bright Swimwear During SI Swimsuit Debut
The city of Paris is currently playing host to some of the brightest athletes and best celebrities, there to support their countries in both athletic and spectator capacities. We at SI Swimsuit are delighted to claim some of those very faces as members of our brand family. Between the athletes—think Naomi Osaka and Caroline Marks—and the well-dressed spectators—like Chrissy Teigen—who have at some point or other graced the pages, the brand is very well represented.
We’re happy to have the chance to watch these former brand stars represent their countries in various capacities. But we’re also thrilled that it’s giving us the chance to reflect on some of their photo shoots from over the years.
Today, we’re taking a look back at four-time Olympian Caroline Wozniacki’s brand debut in Captiva, Fla. The photo shoot, which took a styling nod from the tennis whites aesthetic, was expertly captured by Walter Iooss Jr. As Wozniacki posed in her bright white swimwear and posed on the beaches and in the shallow water, he captured some really unforgettable shots.
It was Wozniacki’s first of three SI Swimsuit photo shoots, and an incredible start of her partnership with the brand. Since, she has been featured in two more annual issues and participated in two more Olympic games (the 2016 Rio de Janeiro and 2024 Paris games).
Where the current Olympics are concerned, Wozniacki failed to make it past the second round of the women’s singles competition. But she expressed gratitude for the chance to be there all the same—and what an opportunity it was.
With the athlete top of mind, we’re taking a look back at that trip to Florida. Below are some of our favorite photos from the feature.